Kirinyaga’s Jane Maina Tops Women Representatives Ranking at 67pc – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Maina has emerged as the best-performing Woman Representative in the latest Infotrak survey with a 67 percent approval rating.

West Pokot Woman Representative Rael Kasiwai ranked second with 61 percent, while Samburu Woman Representative Pauline Lenguris came third with a 60 percent approval score.

The survey by Infotrak Research assessed public perception of leaders based on performance, visibility, development initiatives, and representation of constituents.

The rankings place the three legislators among the most highly rated women leaders in the country amid growing public scrutiny over service delivery and accountability by elected officials.

Political analysts say such surveys are likely to shape public debate and influence political alignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.