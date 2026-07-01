Eight Utumishi Girls Minors Charged With Murder Over Student Death

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Eight minors from Utumishi Girls Academy have been formally charged with murder over the death of a fellow student in a case linked to a deadly school fire tragedy that killed 16.

The minors appeared before the Justice Diana Kavedza where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the proceedings, the court directed that the identities of the accused minors remain protected throughout the trial in line with child protection and juvenile justice laws.

The judge further ordered that the learners be referred to as “subject minors” instead of suspects to safeguard their rights and prevent stigmatization during the ongoing legal process.

The case arises from a fire incident at the school that resulted in the death of a student and triggered national concern over safety and unrest in schools.

Authorities have continued investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy as the matter proceeds before the court.

The incident has intensified calls for stronger mental health support, improved student welfare systems, and enhanced safety measures in learning institutions across the country.