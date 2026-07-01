Mudavadi Hails Trump’s Trade-First Africa Policy As Kenya Eyes Stronger U.S. Economic Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed the Trump administration’s shift in U.S.-Africa policy from one centred on aid to one driven by trade and investment, describing the approach as a positive step towards building more balanced and mutually beneficial relations with Kenya.

Speaking during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Mudavadi said Kenya supports Washington’s evolving commercial engagement with Africa and is looking forward to concluding negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

“It is encouraging that the United States is redefining its commercial diplomacy with Africa from one based on aid and dependency to one anchored in trade, investment and mutually beneficial partnerships,” Mudavadi said.

“In light of this, Kenya looks forward to the timely conclusion of the dialogue on the bilateral trade agreement with the United States.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said Kenya sees significant opportunities to deepen cooperation with the United States in manufacturing, energy diversification, the creative economy, digital technology, security and collaborative research.

He said the two countries continue to enjoy strong bilateral ties built on shared values, including democratic governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights, anti-corruption efforts and cooperation in health, security and trade.

Mudavadi also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to holding free, fair and credible elections in 2027, noting that this year’s budget has increased funding for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to support continuous voter registration and voter education.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further called for stronger international support for African Union-led peace initiatives, saying conflicts across Africa and other regions require coordinated global action.

He also conveyed President William Ruto’s congratulations to President Donald Trump and the American people on the United States’ 250th Independence anniversary.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns said the United States is seeking to deepen its partnership with Kenya through innovation, private sector investment and support for democratic values, describing the two countries as natural partners in shaping Africa’s technological future.

Burns said Kenya has emerged as one of Africa’s leading innovation hubs, citing the global success of M-Pesa and the country’s growing leadership in artificial intelligence, financial technology, clean energy, healthcare and agricultural innovation.

She noted that major American companies, including Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Meta, IBM, Oracle and Amazon, are expanding their footprint in Kenya, reflecting confidence in the country’s talent and business environment.

Beyond economic cooperation, Burns said the enduring U.S.-Kenya partnership is anchored on shared democratic values, including freedom of expression, freedom of worship and press freedom, noting that these principles continue to underpin bilateral relations.

“We’re celebrating more than America’s 250th anniversary. Our theme tonight is celebrating the spirit of innovation, partnership and possibility that connects the United States and Kenya,” she said.

Burns added that the United States believes a vibrant private sector is essential to driving economic growth and creating opportunities, describing Kenya’s youthful population and entrepreneurial culture as among the country’s greatest strengths.