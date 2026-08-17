‘Those against Nuclear plant are anti development,’ CS Wandayi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has blamed the recent spate of demonstrations against the proposed nuclear power plant in Siaya county on individuals who are against development in the region

Wandayi said that the individuals who hail from outside Siaya county have been funding demonstrations to incite the locals to reject the establishment of nuclear power plant at Lenya area in Bondo Sub-County.

Speaking in Bondo, the Energy CS urged the residents of Siaya county to back the Sh500 billion proposed energy project that will not only generate power for the country but also spur massive infrastructure development in the region.

“For the government to decide that its first ever Sh500 billion nuclear plant will be located in Siaya is not something small. We know that there are individuals who are from outside this region who have been funding locals to demonstrate against the project. These are individuals who are against development happening in Siaya” said Wandayi.

” I want to call upon the residents of Siaya from Bondo to Yimbo to Rarieda to defend this mega project with all they have. Let us take the lead in supporting this project that will transform our region,” he added.

He on the other hand thanked the political class from the region who have backed the project for the benefit of the people while criticizing those who have changed tune against the energy project which they initially.

The energy CS said the region had everything to thank President William Ruto administration not only for the nuclear project but also for allocating more than shs. 2 billion for electricity connectivity in this fiscal year alone.