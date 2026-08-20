Gachagua demands security guarantee ahead of Emurua Dikirr visit

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has written to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja demanding a guarantee of security ahead of his planned visit to Emurua Dikirr Constituency on Friday.

In a letter dated August 20, Gachagua said he would visit the constituency following an invitation by DCP candidate Vincent Rotich, who contested in the May 14 by-election.

But the former Deputy President claimed that his planned visit had been met with threats from the area’s current MP David Kipsang Keter, and others.

Gachagua said the alleged threats had been recorded in videos and shared online, warning that he and his entourage should not set foot in Emurua Dikirr.

“My attention has, however, been drawn to threats issued by the current Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr David Kipsang Keter and a handful of others… that my entourage and I should not set foot in Emurua Dikirr on 21st August 2026,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua further alleged that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo had financed the mobilisation of people to cause chaos during his visit.

He claimed the planned disruption could be worse than the violence witnessed in Homa Bay over the weekend.

“I am aware that the CS for Interior and Coordination of National Government Kipchumba Murkomen, and the PS for Interior Raymond Omollo have financed Kipsang to mobilise goons and plain-clothes police officers to cause mayhem,” Gachagua claimed.

He further alleged that the violence witnessed in Homa Bay “should be a shadow of what needs to happen in Emurua Dikirr.”

The DCP leader reminded Kanja that he has a constitutional right to travel and visit any part of Kenya.

“Emurua Dikirr is part of Kenya,” Gachagua said, insisting that neither he nor his supporters should be stopped from attending the planned gathering.

He demanded that the police boss publicly assure the country that adequate security measures had been put in place to protect him, his supporters and residents.

“Can you assure the country that my entourage, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and I will be safe on 21st August 2026?” Gachagua asked.

He also demanded to know whether Kanja was aware of his planned visit and whether the National Police Service had put in place enough security to protect life and property.

Gachagua also accused the police of failing to act on previous complaints about alleged attacks against him.

He said he had visited Kanja’s office on January 30, 2026, where he presented what he described as evidence relating to 24 attacks against him.

“Several months later, no action has been taken,” he said.

Gachagua also launched a personal attack on the Inspector General, accusing him of failing to take charge of the National Police Service.

“As your neighbour and a childhood friend, I wish to remind and inform you that you are being set up,” Gachagua said, warning Kanja that he could face consequences similar to those faced by police commanders following the 2007/08 post-election violence.

He told the police chief to take charge of the service ahead of the 2027 General Election or resign.