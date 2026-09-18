Eldoret Oil Tanker Explosion Death Toll Rises to 3 After Victim Dies in Hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – The death toll from the oil tanker explosion along the Eldoret-Turbo Road has risen to three after another victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

The latest fatality brings to three the number of people who have died following the accident at Paul Boit area on Thursday night.

A total of 22 injured victims are currently admitted at MTRH, with several suffering serious burns sustained when the tanker burst into flames.

Dr Andrew Wandera, Senior Clinical Services Doctor at MTRH, said seven of the victims are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after sustaining burns covering more than 25 per cent of their bodies.

The remaining patients have facial and body burns and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Dr Wandera said two victims were brought to the hospital dead shortly after the accident, while medical teams were working to stabilise those who survived.

“We have adequate supplies and medics who are working to help the victims so that they can heal quickly,” said Dr Wandera.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani said the accident occurred after a small tanker carrying petrol and diesel collided with another vehicle, causing the lorry to lose control and crash on the road.

According to Sicharani, members of the public rushed to the scene to scoop fuel that had spilled from the tanker.

It was during the commotion that the tanker caught fire, killing and injuring several people.

Police suspect that the fire may have been triggered after one of the people at the scene touched the lorry’s battery, although investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the explosion.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii visited the injured victims at MTRH and said some had sustained serious burns.

Bii expressed condolences to the families affected by the tragedy while cautioning members of the public against approaching scenes involving fuel tankers and other hazardous materials.

“We are saying sorry to the families affected as we also caution that no one should run to areas where such accidents occur because there is always the danger of fire,” said Bii.

The governor said the county government coordinated an emergency response immediately after the accident, working with the Kenya Red Cross and other responders to evacuate victims and take them to hospital.

Bii also raised concerns over the continued movement of oil tankers through Eldoret city centre.

He said the county was engaging the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the traffic department to explore measures to redirect oil tankers through the Eldoret Southern Bypass instead of the highway passing through the CBD.

The county government has also coordinated humanitarian assistance for families affected by the tragedy.

Investigations into the accident and the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing.