Boost for Kenyan volleyballers as KVF inks bonuses deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2026 – Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has inked a partnership with a betting firm that will see players in the men and women’s league walk away with winning bonuses in the 2026/27 season.

The Ksh 17.3 million deal with betPawa will see each of the 16 team members (14 players and 2 technical staff) receive a Ksh 4,000 bonus, paid directly to their mobile money accounts.

Known as the Locker Room Bonus (LRB) programme, the initiative covers a total of 494 individuals in the men and women’s leagues, who will be onboarded onto the betPawa platform and fully verified.

betPawa country manager Crispus Mogere reaffirmed that the partnership goes beyond financial support, aiming to motivate athletes, strengthen Kenyan volleyball, and create meaningful opportunities for players and technical staff across the country.

The partnership comes at the tailend of the 2025/26 season, which has already seen Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) crowned as the Division One men’s champions following a 2-0 overall series win over newcomers Chema VC over the weekend.

In the women’s division, defending champions Kenya Pipeline face Kenya Prisons in the final of the three-match series at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Sunday.

The tie is locked at 1-1 after the oil merchants came back to win in straight sets on Saturday (25-12, 25-21and 25-18).

The wardresses had won 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 25-23) at the same venue on Friday.