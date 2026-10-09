Access Partnership, AfriTrade Team Up to Support Kenya’s Digital Infrastructure Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – International technology policy firm Access Partnership and AfriTrade Consulting Group have formed an alliance to help digital infrastructure companies navigate licensing and regulatory requirements in Kenya and the wider East African region.

The partnership combines Access Partnership’s expertise in satellite, spectrum and connectivity regulation with AfriTrade’s regional regulatory knowledge and project-development experience.

The two firms will support operators and investors throughout the project lifecycle, covering market-entry strategies, licensing applications, regulatory approvals and the transition to operational services.

The alliance comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a regional technology and connectivity hub, attracting investment in data centres, subsea cables, satellite connectivity and other digital infrastructure.

The firms said the success of such investments depends not only on securing financing and constructing facilities but also on navigating the regulatory processes required to bring projects into operation.

The partnership will initially focus on satellite and telecommunications licensing, satellite gateways and ground stations, subsea cable landing approvals and data centre authorisations.

Depending on the technology involved, digital infrastructure projects may require telecommunications licences, spectrum authorisations, satellite gateway permissions, cable landing rights and other regulatory clearances.

The firms noted that the increasing interconnection of digital infrastructure means individual investments can involve multiple regulatory areas, making early engagement with relevant authorities important.

Data centres, for instance, support cloud computing, financial services and artificial intelligence, while subsea cables connect international communications networks to domestic telecommunications infrastructure.

Satellite technologies are also expanding connectivity options, particularly in areas where conventional telecommunications infrastructure remains limited.

The alliance aims to help businesses understand these requirements earlier in the investment process and plan for the approvals needed to move projects from proposals to licensed operations.

Andy Robb, Chief Space Officer at Access Partnership, said East Africa has the potential to emerge as a major market for frontier technologies over the coming decade.

“East Africa has the geography, the demand and the policy ambition to become one of the most important frontier technology markets of the next decade,” Robb said.

He said investors and operators need support that enables them to progress from initial strategies to licensed operations without unnecessary delays.

Robb added that AfriTrade’s understanding of regulatory processes in Kenya and neighbouring markets would complement Access Partnership’s international expertise.

“AfriTrade knows how things actually get done in Kenya and across the region. Together we can get new satellite, connectivity and digital infrastructure into market faster, and make sure the benefits land locally,” he said.

The firms expect the partnership to help investors navigate local requirements while accounting for the regulatory considerations associated with emerging technologies.

The alliance said Kenya’s digital infrastructure ambitions will depend partly on the ability of its regulatory framework to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies.

It emphasised that regulatory clarity should not be viewed as a reduction in oversight but as a way of making requirements, institutional responsibilities and approval procedures more predictable for businesses.

For operators, clearer processes can improve visibility on market-entry requirements and licensing timelines. Investors can also incorporate regulatory considerations into project planning at an earlier stage.

Regulators, meanwhile, face the challenge of developing the technical capacity needed to assess emerging technologies while protecting the public interest.

The firms said early engagement with regulatory authorities and a clearer understanding of approval requirements could help reduce uncertainty as infrastructure projects progress towards implementation.

The partnership comes amid growing competition among African countries to attract investment in digital infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and next-generation connectivity.

Kenya’s ability to convert investment interest into operational projects will depend on several factors, including infrastructure development, regulatory readiness and the efficient processing of approvals.

The alliance said the region’s progress should be measured not only by the number of projects announced or the capital committed but also by how effectively investments move from proposals to licensed operations.

Through their collaboration, Access Partnership and AfriTrade intend to support companies seeking to establish or expand digital infrastructure operations in Kenya and the wider East African market.