Govt Pays Sh83.65mn to 259 Victims of Human Rights Violations in Phase VI Compensation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The compensation programme for civilian victims and uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations has entered Phase VI, with 259 verified claims valued at Sh83.65 million.

The Panel overseeing the compensation process outlined the latest breakdown of verified claims, covering aggravated, severe, moderate and minor injuries, as well as economic losses.

The programme targets victims of human rights violations, including individuals affected during demonstrations and public protests.

According to the breakdown, severe injuries accounted for 35 verified claims valued at Sh35 million, while 54 claims involving moderate injuries were allocated Sh27 million.

A further 133 claims relating to minor injuries were valued at Sh6.65 million, while 30 claims involving economic losses accounted for Sh1.5 million.

The breakdown also listed two aggravated injury claims valued at Sh8 million and one claim worth Sh2.5 million under the same category, bringing the total allocation for aggravated injuries to Sh10.5 million.

The figures represent a total of 259 verified claims worth Sh83.65 million under Phase VI of the compensation programme.

The Panel has encouraged victims who have not yet submitted their claims to come forward through the official channels to enable their cases to be considered.

It noted that submissions remain open as part of the ongoing process to identify and compensate eligible victims of human rights violations.

The Panel emphasised that all claims undergo a verification and authentication process before a decision is made, a measure intended to establish the validity of submissions and ensure that compensation decisions are based on verified information.

Claimants are subsequently notified of the outcomes of their applications.

The Panel said the verification process remains central to the compensation programme, with every claim subjected to careful examination before approval or rejection.

The process is intended to establish the authenticity of claims and determine the appropriate outcome for each applicant.

The latest update comes as the programme continues to process submissions from individuals seeking redress for harm suffered during demonstrations, public protests and other incidents involving human rights violations.

The Panel also reported that it continues to engage victims and beneficiaries to address concerns, clarify the status of individual claims and provide updates on the compensation process.

It said the engagements are aimed at ensuring that claimants are treated fairly and with dignity and respect throughout the process.

The Panel urged affected individuals to use the designated official channels to submit claims and seek clarification on their applications.

Phase VI adds to the ongoing efforts to process compensation claims for victims of human rights violations, with the latest figures indicating 259 verified claims and a total allocation of Sh83.65 million.

The Panel has reiterated its commitment to continued engagement with claimants as verification and assessment of submissions proceed.