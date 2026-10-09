Fort Hood attacker’s execution by firing squad will be livestreamed, Pentagon says

The public will be able to watch the execution of a former US Army major by firing squad, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said.

A Defense Department official told the BBC the execution of Nidal Hasan, who shot dead 13 unarmed US soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009, would be livestreamed.

It is believed it would be the first public execution in the US in almost a century. The decision to livestream it is “unprecedented in the modern era” and “on uncertain legal terrain,” said John Mills, a lawyer who works with inmates sentenced to death.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public,” Hegseth said.

“People need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.”

The Pentagon had announced earlier this week that it would execute Hasan in the first military execution in more than 60 years.

Hegseth said in an interview with conservative TV outlet Real America’s Voice that Hasan is “gonna get a firing squad of soldiers. As it should be”.

Asked if Hasan had made any final requests or reached out to President Donald Trump, Hegseth said: “Don’t care. We’ll see him on December 3rd.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell had said on Monday that the defence secretary had made the recommendation and Trump approved it.

The BBC has contacted the White House for comment on whether Trump supports a livestreamed public execution.

While there were more than 2,700 executions across 17 countries last year, only two countries carried them out publicly.

Eleven public executions were known to have been carried out in Iran in 2025, and another six in Afghanistan, according to Amnesty International.

The execution is scheduled to take place at Fort Hood in Texas on 3 December, the secretary of the US Army said on Tuesday. It will be the first military execution by firing squad since the end of World War Two.

Hasan, a US Army psychiatrist from Virginia, admitted in court that he was the gunman in the deadliest ever non-combat attack on an American military base.

The shooting on 5 November 2009 took place in a crowded medical building where deploying soldiers were awaiting check-ups and vaccines.

At court Hasan apologised for “any mistakes”. He said during his court martial in 2013 that he believed he was protecting Muslims and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

A military execution requires approval from the US president, according to military law. It also requires appellate review, where a higher court inspects the decision, and a final judgment on its legality to move forward.

The appellate process for Hasan is not over, Mills said, and he is likely to seek review of his conviction and sentence in federal court, which would likely stay the execution.

As such, Mills said that he would be surprised if the execution happened.

“Seeking to make it livestreamed, a firing squad execution, is little more than attention-seeking by the Trump administration and is unlikely to occur, much less deliver any semblance of justice,” he added.

Eugene R Fidell, a visiting lecturer at Yale Law School, told the BBC it was a “really unfortunate decision”.

“To livestream an execution is just so out of the Middle Ages. In a way, we are so past that as a society, at least I thought so until today,” he said.

Fidell said if Hasan pursued legal action, the “proceedings would last years” and “far longer than President Trump’s term in the White House”.

Certain states require some form of public viewing of executions. Many states require journalists to be present, and the person due to be executed can invite people. Others also allow ordinary citizens to volunteer as witnesses.

But “there hasn’t ever been a livestreamed execution,” says Deborah Denno, a law professor at Fordham University, who has studied US execution methods.

A livestreamed execution would “force a level of transparency that we have probably never seen before in this country”, she says.

“More than half of the country wants the death penalty – even though that’s on the decline – an argument could be made that ‘if you want the death penalty, then we are going to show you how it’s conducted in this country’. And people would have to realise exactly what’s happening in a way that many people ignore.”

Denno says there are important considerations for a livestream such as whether it would be age-restricted and whether it would contravene the policies of the online platform that hosts the viewing.

It is unclear where the livestream will be available. Most major social media platforms have rules that prohibit or restrict livestreaming explicit content.

Meta, YouTube, TikTok and X, the most notable and widely used online platforms capable of streaming live video, have prohibitions in place on not only violent images and videos, but those that show death.

Meta, the owner of Instagram, Facebook and Threads, explicitly bans any live stream of capital punishment.

TikTok has a similar blanket ban. Its policy reads, “We don’t allow extremely graphic, violent, or disturbing content—especially when it could cause viewers emotional distress.”

The policy at X, which has loosened content moderation since Elon Musk took over the platform, says that any content depicting when a person dies will be removed “if we receive a request from their family or an authorized representative.”

The BBC has reached out for comment to the companies.

Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump, does not have a live-stream video feature for users.

The countries with the highest number of executions last year were China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the US, in that order, Amnesty International data shows.

While Trump has never publicly advocated for a public execution, he has long supported the death penalty. In 1989, for example, he took out large ads in The New York Times calling for the execution of the group dubbed the Central Park Five – who had been convicted of rape and assault charges but were later exonerated.

Trump has previously condemned public executions in Iran, and has cited the Iranian government’s potential killing of protesters as a possible justification for military intervention before attacking the country earlier this year.

The US government had not executed anyone for 17 years until the final year of Trump’s first term as president, when the government conducted a flurry of 13 executions.

Upon returning to office last January, Trump swiftly overturned predecessor Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal executions and signed an executive order aimed at “restoring” the death penalty and “protecting public safety”.

The last military execution in the country took place in 1961, when a US Army private was hanged after being convicted of raping an 11-year-old Austrian girl. The execution was authorised by then-President Dwight D Eisenhower and took place despite the victim’s family asking his successor, John F Kennedy, for clemency.

The last military execution by firing squad took place in January 1945, when a young US Army deserter, Eddie Slovik, was shot during the final months of the World War Two.