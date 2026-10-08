Rwanda urges global backing against FDLR threat, hails Kenya ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8— Rwanda has called on the international community to support its efforts to address the threat posed by the FDLR militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as Kigali sought to rally diplomatic backing for its security concerns.

Rwanda Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Usta Kaitesi made the appeal while addressing diplomats accredited to Rwanda but based in Nairobi on Thursday, where she also highlighted the deepening strategic partnership between Rwanda and Kenya.

Kaitesi said Rwanda was engaged in multiple diplomatic tracks to address the three-decade-old crisis in eastern DRC but maintained that the FDLR remained a central security concern for Kigali.

“Rwanda remains committed to finding an end to this crisis with the support of the international community as a whole, who should demonstrate good faith in addressing our legitimate security concerns,” she told the diplomats.

Kaitesi accused the DRC government of failing to neutralise the FDLR despite its commitment under the Washington Peace process to do so.

“Despite the DRC’s commitment in the Washington Peace process to neutralize this group, it is disappointing to see that it still enjoys strong support and political cover by the DRC Government,” she said.

Kigali regards FDLR as remnants of forces responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

She also raised concern over what Rwanda described as the spread of anti-Tutsi genocidal ideology in parts of Congolese political and civil society, citing increased hate speech and targeted violence.

Kaitesi said Rwanda’s security concerns should be addressed alongside the plight of marginalised Congolese communities, including Kinyarwanda-speaking populations.

Rwanda hails Kenya partnership

The briefing came at the end of Kaitesi’s visit to Kenya for the 10th Kenya-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation, which she described as “very productive.”

The two countries signed 11 memoranda of understanding as they moved to broaden their strategic partnership across multiple sectors.

Kaitesi described Kenya as one of Rwanda’s top partners in East Africa, highlighting the role of the Northern Corridor in supporting Rwanda’s trade and energy security.

She said Rwanda recently received its maiden delivery of 40,000 metric tonnes of refined petroleum products through Kenya’s Port of Mombasa, describing the shipment as an example of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Kaitesi said Rwanda would continue working closely with Kenya and other regional partners while pursuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the security crisis in eastern DRC.

The minister also announced that Rwanda had been designated to lead the Group of 77 in 2027, saying Kigali would use the role to advance reforms to the multilateral system and push for greater representation of the Global South at the UN Security Council.

She further called for reform of the international financial architecture to better support African industrialisation and the continent’s adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Rwanda, she said, remains committed to working with international partners to promote greater cooperation while addressing the security and development challenges facing the continent.