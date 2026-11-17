The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced the PFL Africa 2026 Season Finals, set for December 12, 2026 at BK Arena in Kigali. The renowned arena will take centre stage for a night of world-class MMA action, with championship titles on the line and Africa’s top fighters delivering an electrifying live experience for fans and the wider sporting community in a celebration of African mixed martial arts.

The event will also be broadcast live to audiences across Africa and around the world, bringing the excitement of the Season Finals to an even wider audience.Live broadcast platforms will include SuperSport (Africa – English), Canal+ (Africa – French) and SportyTV (Africa).

The event will mark the culmination of the PFL Africa 2026 Welterweight (170 lbs), Lightweight (155 lbs) and Bantamweight (135 lbs) tournaments, with three champions set to emerge and claim championship gold. Each divisional winner will also take home USD 100,000, bringing the total prize purse to USD 300,000. With championship titles and significant financial rewards on the line, the December 12 finals in Kigali present a major career-defining opportunity for the competing fighters and certainly the biggest prize-money title in the history of African MMA on East African soil.

Adding a strong East African dimension to the continental showdown are three fighters from the region: two Kenyans and one Ugandan, who will take to the cage as they represent their respective countries on the PFL Africa stage.

Kevin Odongo Ochieno “Calvo Escobar” (3-0) and Felista Mugo “The Young Queen” (6-2-1) will lead the Kenyan contingent. They will be joined by Uganda’s Isaac Omeda (2-0-1) who will face off Morocco’s Fighter Bilal Lamkhanat (2-0), both competing in the bantamweight division. Their participation marks an important moment for East African MMA, with fighters from Kenya and Uganda taking their place on one of the continent’s biggest professional stages. Their presence reflects the region’s growing depth of talent and its increasing footprint in Africa’s professional mixed martial arts scene.

For Kenya, the event carries particular significance with Kevin Odongo becoming the first male Kenyan fighter to sign with PFL Africa. He will compete in the heavyweight division against South Africa’s Justin Clarke (5-1-0). Meanwhile Felista Mugo returns to the PFL Africa stage for her second appearance after making her 2026 debut and win at PFL Africa Pretoria, where she faced Uganda’s Annet Kiza. Currently training from Elite Training Centre in Lubumbashi, Mugo will take on DR Congo’s Sephora Kiala (4-0-1) in the women’s strawweight division. The PFL Africa finals bout will mark their third meeting, adding another layer of anticipation to the matchup. Mugo lost their first encounter in Lubumbashi by majority decision before their 2025 rematch in Lusaka ending in a majority draw. With their rivalry still unresolved, she now has another opportunity to settle the score against a familiar opponent on one of Africa’s biggest MMA stages.

With Kigali preparing to welcome fighters, fans and the wider MMA community, PFL Season Finals promises a major night for African mixed martial arts, bringing together emerging talent, established competitors and championship contenders.

Felista Mugo – Women’s Strawweight said: “I am delighted to be back on the PFL Africa stage for my second fight and I am really looking forward to facing Sephora Kiala. I have spent the past couple of months in my training camp in Lubumbashi at Elite Training Centre, putting in the work and preparing for this moment,” adding, “I am confident that I’ll once again make Kenya proud and hopefully continue to be a beacon of hope and encouragement for other women fighters and women looking to make their mark in mixed martial arts.”

Kevin Odongo – Heavyweight said: “Since beginning my journey in sports and mixed martial arts, I have always dreamed of competing on the biggest stages. Now, I am preparing to step into the biggest cage of my career and it’s an incredibly proud moment for me. I am heading to Kigali with my head held high, carrying Kenya with me. You know me, I am the man of the TKO! I am grateful to my team at MMA Gold and Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy, my partners, sponsors and everyone who has supported and helped bring me to this moment. I promise I won’t let you down. I am putting in the work and I can’t wait to bring this victory home.

I am also thankful to PFL Africa for this historic opportunity. Becoming the first male Kenyan fighter to sign with PFL is something I will always be proud of. It’s a milestone not just for me, but for Kenyan MMA and I am honoured to be part of that history.”

In the main event, a king will be crowned at 170 lbs in the Welterweight Tournament Final as Shido “Machine” Boris Esperança (13-2), from Angola, will stand across the cage from Nigeria’s undefeated David Samuel (7-0). Esperança booked his place with a first-round finish in the semi-finals, while Samuel went the distance to keep his unbeaten record intact, setting a match-up between two fighters with full confidence they will become the welterweight champion in Africa.

Shido “Machine” Boris Esperança said: “Me, my team and my family have been working a lot to make my dream come true, we work together to reach a better life for us. December 12, our African fans have to expect one of the greatest nights ever in Africa. I believe that I can be that champion that the promotion deserves because I have been crafting myself for that.”

David Samuel said: “My Nigerian roots opened the door for me to compete in PFL Africa, and reaching the final is a special source of pride for me. Behind this achievement are years of hard work, self-belief, and the support of those who have always stood by my side. But my story is far from over. On December 12, I will step into the cage not just as a finalist, but as a man determined to finish what he started and become a champion.”

The co-main event will be for the 155 lbs. Lightweight Tournament Final, asNigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme (10-1) stamped his place in the final after winning his semi-final bout with a devastating body kick in the very first round. He’ll stand opposite Chad’s Hussein Al Kurdi (3-0), who advanced to the final and will be determined to prove he is Africa’s best at 155 lbs.

And then, to determine Africa’s best fighter at 135 lbs., the Bantamweight Tournament Final will feature Liberia’s Dwight Joseph (17-3), who is coming off a split decision victory in his semi-final and will compete against Raphael Uchegbu (11-2), from Nigeria, who as a former FCC champion is more than ready to reach gold once again.