Chinese President Xi outlines four principles for resolving African conflicts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has outlined four principles for resolving conflicts in Africa, calling for African-led solutions, respect for national sovereignty, an end to hostilities, and efforts to address the root causes of insecurity.

Xi presented the principles during a meeting with Togo’s President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who was on an official visit to China on October 13, according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The remarks come as several African regions continue to face conflict and security challenges, including Sudan, the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa, where regional and international efforts have sought to advance ceasefires, dialogue and lasting political settlements.

Xi said African people should remain central to decisions affecting the continent, insisting that outside parties involved in resolving conflicts should respect Africa’s leadership in regional affairs.

“African people are the true masters of the continent and should therefore play a central role in regional affairs,” Xi said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

His first principle emphasised African leadership, positioning the continent’s people and regional actors at the centre of efforts to resolve conflicts.

The second principle called for fairness and justice, with Xi urging parties involved in conflict resolution to adhere to the United Nations Charter and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries concerned.

He also called for an end to hostilities, arguing that war and unilateral sanctions cannot fundamentally resolve disputes between countries.

Xi urged parties to pursue mutual respect, extensive consultations and compromise, including seeking common ground despite differences.

His fourth principle called for addressing both the immediate security threats and the underlying causes of conflict, saying efforts to restore security should be accompanied by long-term development planning.

“Addressing immediate security concerns should go hand in hand with long-term development planning,” China’s MFA said.

The principles place emphasis on political dialogue and African ownership of peace processes, alongside measures to address the conditions that can sustain instability.

China-Togo bilateral ties

Xi’s remarks came as China and Togo announced plans to elevate their bilateral relations to a China-Togo community with a shared future in the new era.

During the meeting, Xi said the two countries should strengthen political exchanges, deepen cooperation and support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.

He also encouraged Togo to take advantage of China’s zero-tariff arrangements for African products and measures to facilitate exports to the Chinese market.

China further expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Togo in renewable energy, digital technology and intelligent industries to support the West African country’s industrialisation.

Gnassingbé welcomed China’s development experience and called for stronger cooperation in trade, infrastructure, science and technology.

He also endorsed Xi’s four principles for addressing African conflicts and said Togo was ready to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China in defence of multilateralism and the interests of developing countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the meeting.

African-led peace

Xi’s principles echo a central theme in African and international peace efforts: the need for political solutions led by African actors, supported by international cooperation and respect for national sovereignty.

The African Union and the United Nations have also emphasised African-led mediation in conflicts, including in Sudan and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as coordinated action to address tensions in the Horn of Africa.