KRA Seizes 46 Tonnes of Smuggled Sugar in Lodwar, Intercepts More in Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seized approximately 46 tonnes of suspected smuggled sugar in Lodwar, Turkana County, and intercepted additional consignments in Kakamega County in an intelligence-led crackdown on illicit trade.

The Lodwar operation, conducted by KRA’s Investigation and Enforcement Team at about 2am on Thursday, October 8, resulted in the interception of two lorries carrying a combined 920 bags of sugar.

Each lorry was transporting approximately 460 bags, with each bag weighing 50 kilogrammes.

KRA said the consignment, identified as KALIRO-branded sugar, had an estimated tax implication of Sh9.73 million.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the sugar was smuggled into Kenya from Moroto, Uganda, through Nadapal without payment of applicable taxes or compliance with the required customs procedures.

The authority said the seizure was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt smuggling networks, protect government revenue and safeguard legitimate businesses from unfair competition.

In a separate operation in Kakamega County, enforcement officers intercepted a Probox motor vehicle carrying 30 bags of brown sugar, each weighing 50 kilogrammes.

The consignment was valued at approximately Sh1.524 million and was seized before the vehicle was escorted to Matungu Police Station, where it and the exhibits were detained.

In another incident in the same area, KRA officers intercepted a lorry suspected of transporting smuggled sugar following a pursuit along Mumias Road in Matungu.

The vehicle had been flagged down for a compliance check, but the driver failed to stop, prompting officers to pursue it.

The driver and two other occupants subsequently abandoned the lorry and fled on foot.

Police officers apprehended one of the suspects, who was taken into custody to assist with investigations.

An inspection of the abandoned vehicle established that it was carrying 100 bags of sugar, each weighing 50 kilogrammes.

KRA estimated the consignment’s value at Sh500,000, with taxes at risk amounting to approximately Sh3,002,500.

The three interceptions highlight KRA’s continued efforts to curb the illicit movement of goods through border routes and other corridors vulnerable to smuggling.

The authority said it was strengthening surveillance and enforcement, particularly along routes used to transport high-demand commodities such as sugar.

KRA warned that smuggled goods undermine government revenue collection, expose legitimate traders to unfair competition and can pose risks to public health.

It said enforcement measures were also intended to strengthen compliance and protect legitimate trade following changes to the taxation of imported sugar under the Finance Act, 2026.

Under the applicable provisions cited by KRA, excise duty on imported sugar is Sh40 per kilogramme or 100 per cent, whichever is higher.

The authority cautioned individuals and businesses involved in transporting, distributing or selling uncustomed goods that such activities are illegal.

Those found handling smuggled goods risk seizure of the consignments and vehicles used to transport them, financial penalties and prosecution in accordance with the law.

KRA also urged members of the public to report suspected smuggling and tax evasion through its established reporting channels.

The authority said timely information from the public would help investigators identify and disrupt smuggling networks, protect the tax base and ensure a level playing field for businesses that comply with customs and tax requirements.

The latest seizures form part of broader enforcement efforts aimed at curbing tax evasion and ensuring imported goods enter the Kenyan market through lawful channels.