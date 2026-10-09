Homa Bay Police Arrest Man on Assault Warrant, Seven Others for Obstruction

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Oct 9 – Police in Homa Bay have arrested a man wanted over an assault case and seven others accused of obstructing officers during the operation.

The main suspect, identified as Kassim Abdi Sebo, was arrested at Homa Bay Bus Stage on Thursday night while police officers were executing a warrant of arrest issued on August 14, 2026.

According to a police report, the warrant was issued by the Homa Bay Law Courts in connection with a case of assault causing actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code.

The operation involved officers from Homa Bay Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Homa Bay Sub-County under the command of County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem.

Police said seven men who were allegedly accompanying Sebo obstructed officers as they attempted to execute the arrest, leading to their detention.

The seven men arrested during the operation were identified as Victor Odhiambo Achiando, 26; Isaac Masika Muliro, alias Waigo, 30; Moses Geoffrey Oyege, 27; Geoffrey Njore, 25; Wesley Arnold Odhiambo, alias Mwas, 26; Joseph Kobila, 28; and Alfred Nyagiro Aliwa, 26.

The suspects were placed in custody alongside Sebo as police prepared to present them before court.

The police report did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of the original assault case or the specific actions allegedly taken by each of the seven men during the arrest.

Police said the eight suspects remained in custody pending their arraignment before court.

The assault case is being handled by the relevant police investigators in Homa Bay as the legal process proceeds.

The arrests come amid continued police enforcement operations targeting suspects wanted in connection with criminal cases.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of law.