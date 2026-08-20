Wiper denies Kalonzo-Gachagua political deal

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Wiper Patriotic Front has dismissed reports suggesting that party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has struck a political deal with Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement issued on Wednesday Wiper said no exclusive political deal had been concluded between Kalonzo and Gachagua.

The clarification follows reports that the two leaders had reached a political understanding after their meeting at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence on August 17.

But Wiper spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru said the meeting had a different purpose.

“We wish to set the record straight: no such exclusive deal exists,” Njiru said.

According to Wiper, the meeting at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence was convened by the former Deputy President to thank Wiper Members of Parliament and Senators for standing with him during his impeachment.

“The meeting held on 17th August 2026 at the Wamunyoro Residence was convened by Rigathi Gachagua to thank WPF Members of Parliament and Senators for the solidarity they showed him during his impeachment,” the party said.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation over possible political realignments as opposition leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua and Kalonzo are among leaders expected to play a major role in efforts to form a united opposition front against President William Ruto.

While dismissing claims of an exclusive deal with Gachagua, Wiper said it remains committed to working with other opposition parties under the United Alternative Government in Waiting.

The party said the coalition-building process would continue through what it described as open, transparent and inclusive engagement.

“WPF remains committed to building a strong, principled coalition with its sister parties in the United Alternative Government in Waiting,” the statement said.

“The process will continue through open, transparent and inclusive engagement, guided by shared democratic values and the interests of the people of Kenya.”