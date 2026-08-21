Wamalwa snubs Khalwale’s call to back Sifuna for President

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – Drama unfolded at the funeral of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s wife, Gloria Khalwale, after DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa appeared to snub a public call to declare his support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.

The drama started after Mumias East MP Peter Salasya urged Wamalwa and Sifuna to sit down and agree on who should lead the opposition charge against President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

But Khalwale quickly rejected the idea of talks between the two leaders, insisting that Wamalwa should instead back Sifuna.

“There will be no meeting to discuss who will be the president between Eugene Wamalwa and Sifuna,” Khalwale declared.

He then publicly invited Wamalwa to address the mourners and make his position clear.

“Wamalwa, come and speak and accept that Eugene, you are behind Sifuna, so that we can all support him,” Khalwale said.

However, Wamalwa initially did not take to the podium as Khalwale moved on with the programme, saying:

“Eugene Wamalwa is still contemplating whether he will come or not. But because this is not a rally, it’s a funeral, we move on.”

Wamalwa was later called back by Khalwale and addressed the mourners, but avoided the question of whether he would endorse Sifuna for president.

Earlier, Salasya had called for unity among opposition leaders, warning against internal fights as the battle to unseat President Ruto gathers momentum.

“I want Eugene Wamalwa and Sifuna to sit down, lock yourselves in one room, and ask yourselves who you want to present to me so I can help them,” Salasya said.

The outspoken MP said the opposition should focus on removing Ruto rather than creating fresh divisions.

“Do you want us to focus on the story of removing William Ruto, or do you want us to start bringing confusion again?” he posed.

Wamalwa, the DAP-Kenya party leader, is part of the United Alternative Government, alongside leaders including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Sifuna, on the other hand, is associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement and is increasingly being mentioned among leaders eyeing the presidency in 2027.