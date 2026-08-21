Sifuna reveals how Wetang’ula ‘opened his file’ and recalled every insult

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna left mourners laughing after revealing how National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula allegedly confronted him with a detailed list of every insult he had ever directed at him.

Speaking during the funeral service of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s wife, Gloria Khalwale, Sifuna described Wetang’ula as a man who does not easily forget political attacks.

The light-hearted moment came as Sifuna recalled his first encounter with Wetang’ula after the 2022 General Election, when he went to congratulate him following his election as Speaker of the National Assembly.

Sifuna said he was afraid to approach Wetang’ula alone because of their previous political differences and asked Khalwale to escort him.

“If I go to Weta alone to congratulate him, he might chase me away or pour hot tea on me,” Sifuna joked.

According to Sifuna, Khalwale agreed to accompany him to Wetang’ula’s office to help calm the situation.

But the meeting did not go exactly as he had expected.

Sifuna said that immediately Wetang’ula saw him, the Speaker questioned what he was doing in his office.

Khalwale, he said, stepped in and explained that the Nairobi Senator had simply come to congratulate Wetang’ula on his new position.

That is when, according to Sifuna, Wetang’ula allegedly began revisiting their political history.

“Weta then opened my file.” Sifuna said as mourners burst into laughter.

He claimed Wetang’ula appeared to remember every political attack he had ever made against him, including where and when it happened.

“Weta holds a serious grudge. Every insult you have ever hurled at him, he had written it down, remembering even the exact dates,” Sifuna joked.

Sifuna said the Speaker began listing the alleged offences one after another.

“That day, Sifuna, when we were I don’t know where, you said this, and you said this,” he recalled Wetang’ula telling him.

The Nairobi Senator said the situation became so uncomfortable that he started wondering whether he should have even gone to congratulate Wetang’ula.

“I said, ‘My leader, that’s not even what brought me here today.’” Sifuna said.

He joked that Khalwale’s presence may have saved the meeting from taking a completely different turn.

“That meeting would have ended terribly, honest to God, because the man read out charges against me until I felt like convicting and locking myself up as I walked out!” he said.