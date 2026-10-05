Sweden moves to implement new five-year Kenya Development Strategy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — Sweden is moving to implement a new five-year development cooperation strategy with Kenya, with a focus on mobilizing private capital to support the country’s green transition, digitalization, trade, democracy and human rights.

Swedish Ambassador to Kenya Håkan Åkesson said Sweden had concluded consultations and operational planning for its 2026–2031 Development Cooperation Strategy with Kenya, paving the way for implementation.

The strategy was shaped through consultations with the Kenyan Government, private sector, development partners and civil society, alongside Sweden’s development agency Sida.

“We are now ready to move from planning to implementation, in close partnership with Kenya,” Åkesson said.

The ambassador said the new strategy would place particular emphasis on financing approaches designed to attract and mobilize capital beyond traditional development assistance.

These include challenge funds, guarantees, revolving funds and other innovative financing mechanisms aimed at supporting development priorities while bringing in additional sources of capital.

Sweden will also prioritise Kenya’s green transition and digitalization, alongside efforts to strengthen trade and support democracy and human rights.

Åkesson said the consultations had helped Sweden and its Kenyan partners refine the strategy’s priorities and implementation plan.

He hosted representatives of the partner organizations at the Swedish Residence in Nairobi to recognize their contribution to the consultations and mark the transition to the implementation phase.

The new strategy is expected to provide the framework for Sweden’s development cooperation with Kenya through 2031, with the focus shifting from consultations and planning to delivery of agreed programmes.