Kindiki insists on fresh vetting of alcohol manufacturers

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated that all manufacturers of alcoholic drinks that are sold in Kenya will undergo a fresh round of vetting.

Speaking at Nyambari, in Lari Constituency Kiambu County, Kindiki said the move is informed by a spike in alcoholic drinks that are harmful to people.

“We have therefore said that all manufacturers of alcoholic drinks in Kenya, regardless of the type of alcohol they produce, will undergo fresh vetting. Their licences will be reviewed afresh, one by one, to ensure that they comply with the health and other quality standards set by the Government of Kenya,” the DP said.

Kindiki also assured Kenyans that the government is on course in implementing its development agenda and urged them to ignore the naysayers.

“This road project is moving at the speed of a miraa vehicle, and it will be completed very soon. First of all, the section between here and Naivasha will be handed over by the end of next month. Then we will push on with the Naivasha-Gilgil, Gilgil-Nakuru and Nakuru-Mau Summit sections. This project will move like a bullet — or, as I would say, like a miraa vehicle. We must build; let us build,” he said.