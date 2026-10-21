Kindiki chairs review meeting on illicit alcohol and drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is this morning chairing a follow-up review meeting on the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs at the Karen Residence in Nairobi.

The meeting is expected to assess progress in the government’s campaign against illicit brews and drug abuse.

In recent weeks, Kindiki has called for intelligence-led operations to dismantle criminal cartels, fresh inspections of alcohol manufacturing facilities and tighter controls on industrial ethanol used in the production of illicit brews.

The Deputy President has also proposed the establishment of at least one public rehabilitation centre in every county within a year.

Kindiki said he would chair a high-level multi-sectoral team every two weeks. It will bring together security and regulatory agencies, industry representatives and community representatives to monitor enforcement, identify criminal networks and support the rehabilitation of people with alcohol and drug addictions.

He warned that government officials who help produce, distribute or sell harmful illicit alcohol will face the law, as the government steps up its national crackdown. He warned that enforcement officers who compromise the operation or allow the trade to continue would also be held accountable.

Kindiki made the warning at his Karen residence in Nairobi, where he chaired a follow-up meeting with security agencies and heads of regulatory and enforcement bodies. The meeting reviewed measures to curb production and distribution of illicit drinks

The government is also finalising new legislative measures to tighten controls on ethanol importation and sale.

Kindiki pointed to illegal imports and the diversion of industrial ethanol for other uses as areas requiring action. The reports do not specify what the proposed measures contain, which agency will enforce them, or when they will be completed.