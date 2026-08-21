Gachagua visits late MP Ngeno family, pledges support for hospitalised relative

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has repeated his call for independent, foreign-led investigations into the chopper crash that killed former Emurua Dikirr.

Gachagua said the government should involve the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or the UK’s Scotland Yard to probe high-profile security lapses which may have led to the Ngeno’s crash.

The DCP Leader, who described Ng’eno as both a political ally and close confidant, revealed that the late MP had faced threats and intimidation

Gachagua has pledged to construct a shelter at the grave of the late Johana Ngeno in Emurua Dikirr.

The mother of former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno had ealier appealed to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to help the family construct a shade at her late son’s gravesite, saying previous pleas to other leaders had gone unanswered.

Gachagua, who visited Ngeno’s family to offer condolences, said he would personally undertake the project to protect his late friend’s grave from rain and sunshine.

He asked the family to identify a designer to develop a structure according to their wishes.

Gachagua also pledged to assist a young member of Ngeno’s family who is currently hospitalised.

He described Ngeno as a close personal friend and said he had travelled to the family home to convey his condolences to Ngeno’s mother, relatives and the wider Emurua Dikirr community.

Ng’eno died in an air crash in February in Mosop while reportedly travelling to an empowerment programme in West Pokot.