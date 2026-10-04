Safaricom, CBK Shine at Corporate Golf Day Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 3 – Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club hosted the Corporate Golf Day on Saturday, bringing together over 200 participants from leading institutions including Safaricom, KCB, NCBA, and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) for a premier day of competition and networking.

The tournament, an initiative launched by KCB to reinforce the role of sports in driving inter-corporate collaboration, saw each participating institution field a team of 20 staff golfers.

“We are delighted to be part of this event, which brings Kenyan corporates together to connect beyond the boardroom. Golf provides a unique platform for building lasting relationships, and we are thrilled to see this initiative grow into a vital hub for engagement. As part of our participation, Safaricom is also showcasing M-PESA Scan to Pay on the course, demonstrating how digital payments provide a seamless experience in everyday settings,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The competition delivered strong performances across all categories. Moses Motirien from CBK claimed the Men’s Overall Winner title, while Beatrice Gathu, also from CBK, took home the Ladies’ Overall Winner trophy, with both winners awarded TaylorMade golf bags.

In the team category, Safaricom led the standings with 398 points, followed by NCBA in third place with 358 points and CBK in fourth with 348 points.

In the individual runner-up categories, Safaricom’s Isaac Mutahi and Carolyne Murioki secured the Men’s Runner-Up and Ladies’ Runner-Up titles, respectively, with Mutahi receiving a TaylorMade golf bag.

Speciality awards were presented across several categories. Leah Kirunja from KCB won the Ladies’ Longest Drive and received an Adidas Duffel Bag, while George Virima from NCBA won the Men’s Longest Drive, also receiving an Adidas Duffel Bag.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC in action at the Corporate Golf Day golf tournament.

In the Nines categories, Francis Njuguna from Safaricom claimed the First Nine title, while Timothy Kuria from KCB won the Second Nine and received a KCB Duffel Bag.

“It is a great feeling to come out on top, especially in a tournament that brings together professionals from across top industries. Beyond the competition, it was an invaluable opportunity to connect and enjoy the game. We are proud of the result and look forward to defending the title next year,” said Men’s Overall Winner Moses Motirien.

Safaricom maintained high visibility throughout the course with branded touchpoints across key holes and the clubhouse, highlighting M-PESA Scan to Pay as the preferred cashless payment solution for sports and leisure venues.