Health PS Muthoni embarks on nationwide caravan to amplify govt agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — Health PS Mary Muthoni has embarked on a nationwide Jamii Imara Mashinani caravan to amplify the government agenda at the grassroots, hailing President William Ruto’s development record in Rongai.

Muthoni said the initiative seeks to take government programmes and information directly to communities, urging Kenyans and stakeholders across sectors to work together in advancing the country’s development.

Speaking during the inaugural Jamii Imara Mashinani forum in Rongai, Muthoni said the government had made progress during its first three years in office and that the initiative would help communicate its work at the grassroots.

“We want to go to the ground and tell the people the truth,” Muthoni said, calling for a collective effort involving government, religious leaders, non-governmental organisations, the private sector and the public.

She said development should be viewed as a shared responsibility, urging Kenyans to contribute to building stronger communities and a more prosperous country.

Muthoni cited the biblical book of Jeremiah in urging communities to actively participate in improving their surroundings, saying the success of the country ultimately benefits the people who live in it.

“If this country succeeds, it is for our own benefit,” she said.

The PS also urged members of the public, particularly those at the “bottom of the pyramid”, to engage with government officials and raise challenges facing their communities.

“We want to hear you, give us the problems so that we are able to sort them when they are alive,” she said.

Whole-of-government approach

Muthoni said the caravan was also intended to strengthen communication and coordination across government, allowing officials to explain programmes beyond their individual ministries.

She described communication as a continuous responsibility for government officers, rather than an activity that requires a specific directive.

“What we are saying is that we have now come together to combine a whole-of-government approach,” she said.

Under the approach, officials from different ministries and agencies will familiarise themselves with programmes being implemented across government so they can provide information and help address questions raised by citizens in their communities.

Muthoni said an official working in the health sector, for example, should also be able to provide basic information on issues relating to roads, water or environmental management when engaging members of the public.

“We do not want when you go to your village and you are asked a question about health, you cannot answer,” she said.

She said the initiative would therefore help cascade government information from senior officials to communities and create a more coordinated approach to addressing public concerns.

“When I am asked about roads, I am supposed to answer without hesitation. If I am asked about water or NEMA, I am supposed to provide information and also provide solutions,” Muthoni said.

Muthoni said the programme would continue taking government officials closer to communities to listen to their concerns, explain government interventions and help connect citizens with the relevant services.