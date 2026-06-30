Tana River Resident surrenders Illegal Rifle to Authorities

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Security agencies have renewed calls for the surrender of illegal firearms after a resident handed over an AK-47 rifle to police in Tana River County.

The National Police Service says the firearm, a magazine and three rounds of ammunition were surrendered at Waldena Police Station in Galedyertu Sub-County.

Police say removing illegal weapons from communities is critical in reducing crime and improving public safety.

“This voluntary surrender is testament to the co-operation between security agencies and the community in ongoing efforts to enhance peace and stability in the region. We encourage others who are still keeping illegal firearms to surrender them to the security authorities,” the NPS said via a statement