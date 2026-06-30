Pick Mainoo Over Anderson Against DR Congo – Rooney

DALLAS, USA, Jun 30 – Former England captain Wayne Rooney says he would start Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo instead of Elliot Anderson in Wednesday’s World Cup last-32 tie with DR Congo.

Mainoo has not won a competitive cap for England since September 2024, having dropped out of the United team under former manager Ruben Amorim.

However, under Michael Carrick the 21-year-old won his place back for United – then England – and played in his country’s past four friendlies, though failed to make it off the bench in the group games.

Anderson, who is close to joining Manchester City from Nottingham Forest for a club record £116m, started all three matches in Group L.

Rooney, while discussing the midfield he would pick on The Wayne Rooney Show, said: “I’d go with Declan Rice sitting, and I’d go with Mainoo and Jude Bellingham.

“Mainoo can give you a bit of both, but in tight areas, that’s Mainoo’s biggest strength – his feet in tight areas, and then he has got a little pass.

“I think he’s the only one who is capable of doing that in those tight areas.”

The game kicks off at 17:00 BST and is live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Former England striker Emile Heskey, speaking on the show, said he was surprised Tuchel turned to 36-year-old Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson and not Mainoo for the closing stages of the 2-0 group win over Panama.

“I was surprised Jordan Henderson was in the squad,” said Heskey. “And to see out the game you bring on a 30-something-year-old and not a 20-something-year-old to do the same.

“He probably has three more tournaments ahead of him and can grow into the tournament. I’m not sure how I’d feel as Kobbie Mainoo.”

Speaking about the Panama game, Rooney said: “Against a team with a low block you can play Bellingham deeper. He’s a player with intensity, desire and drive.

“Morgan Rogers is better suited with his back to goal than Bellingham. Against bigger teams you’ll see Jude in that position.”

On Anderson’s potential record move and performances for England, Heskey said: “You have to look past the price tag. The beating stick is always going to be the price tag.”

Rooney said: “He’s a fantastic player.

“I’m gutted Manchester United didn’t get him but we’ve seen it when players go for big-money moves – like Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish to some extent – they [sometimes] don’t fit in.”

Asked about Rice and Anderson playing as defensive midfielders, Rooney said: “In the Ghana game I don’t think it was needed.”