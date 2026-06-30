Two Illegal Firearms Surrendered in Narok During Govt Amnesty

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Security agencies in Narok County have recovered two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition following the government’s ongoing firearms amnesty campaign.

According to a report from Angata Barrikoi Police Station in Trans Mara South Sub-County, the weapons were voluntarily surrendered on Sunday evening following a directive issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The operation involved local administrators, police officers, operational intelligence officers from the regional headquarters, members of the peace committee, and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).

Authorities said the surrendered firearms were received through the assistance of Senior Chief Angata Barrikoi, Assistant Chief Ng’endalel, and Assistant Chief Angata.

Among the recovered weapons was an AK-47 rifle without a serial number accompanied by two rounds of 7.62mm x 39 NATO ammunition from Ng’endalel village.

Police also received a G3 A3 rifle bearing serial number 6737942 together with five rounds of 7.62mm x 51 NATO ammunition from Keturo village.

The firearms and ammunition were later handed over to the Trans Mara South Sub-County Police Commander for further investigation and processing.

Security officials noted that the recoveries were part of the government’s ongoing efforts to mop up illegal firearms and improve security in the region.

Authorities have continued to urge members of the public still in possession of illegal firearms to take advantage of the seven-day amnesty period and surrender the weapons voluntarily before the deadline lapses.

Police indicated that more operations and reports are expected before and after the expiry of the amnesty period as security agencies intensify efforts to combat illegal arms possession in the area.