Seven Questioned After Youth Mobiliser Dies in Shooting Involving PS Fikirini’s Security Detail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Detectives are piecing together the events that led to the fatal shooting of youth mobiliser Cecil Otieno Ouma after a government youth forum in Nairobi, with seven people, including two members of Principal Secretary Jacob Fikirini’s security detail, recording statements as investigators seek to resolve conflicting accounts of the incident.

The shooting, which occurred on Tuesday evening shortly after a youth sensitisation forum at Kariokor Social Hall, has triggered public outrage and raised difficult questions over the circumstances under which Ouma sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The two officers attached to the Principal Secretary’s security detail have since been disarmed, with their firearms submitted for forensic examination as investigators work to determine whether they were used in the fatal shooting.

At the heart of the investigation are sharply conflicting accounts from police, witnesses and the victim’s family.

According to Ouma’s relatives and fellow youth organisers, he had helped mobilise young people to attend the government-sponsored empowerment forum and later approached the Principal Secretary’s vehicle to seek additional transport reimbursement after participants reportedly rejected the amount initially allocated.

Family members claim Ouma returned to the vehicle intending to hand back the money before events took a tragic turn.

“He was given Sh 10,000 by the PS, of which this money he told the guys who were waiting for the money that ‘I already only have 10,000. I don’t know how we’ll share it’. The guys said that is too little. Instead of us fighting ourselves, just return the money to the PS,” a witness claimed.

Witnesses allege that Ouma entered the Principal Secretary’s vehicle during the encounter and was later shot before being thrown onto the roadside along Park Road.

He was rushed to Park Road Nursing Home but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Preliminary findings indicate Ouma suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to his left arm and chest.

Police reports, however, paint a different picture.

An initial report filed at Pangani Police Station states that the Principal Secretary’s convoy was surrounded by a large group of youths demanding money as it departed Kariokor Social Hall.

According to the report, some individuals allegedly opened vehicle doors, stole mobile phones belonging to police officers attached to the security detail, and damaged the convoy by smashing its rear windscreen with stones.

According to police, the bodyguards then “fired shots in the air to disperse them” before officers on patrol intervened and stopped the crowd from pursuing the convoy further.

Notably, the first report makes no mention of anyone being shot or injured during the confrontation.

It was only about two hours later that a second police report documented the death of Ouma after Park Road Nursing Home informed officers that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been brought to the facility.

The report confirmed that Ouma had sustained gunshot injuries but did not explain where, when or under what circumstances he was shot.

The apparent gap between the two reports has become a central focus of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are now working to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish where the shooting occurred and determine whether the use of force by the officers complied with police procedures.

Ouma’s family has strongly disputed suggestions that the deceased posed any threat, maintaining he was a peaceful youth organiser who had attended the event after being invited.

His relatives have accused the officers of using excessive force and demanded accountability.

“There is no way you can invite young people to a government function and then end up shooting one of them. We want justice,” a family member said.

The incident has also drawn political attention, with leaders questioning why a youth mobiliser who had participated in the government event ended up dead shortly after interacting with the Principal Secretary.

Forensic experts are expected to examine the officers’ firearms, ballistic evidence and witness testimony to establish who fired the fatal shots and whether Ouma’s death was directly linked to the confrontation involving the convoy.

Police are expected to determine whether criminal culpability exists once forensic analysis and witness interviews are completed.