Kenya Takes Global Military Leadership Role as KDF Assumes Women, Peace and Security Network Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2— Kenya has secured a significant leadership position in the global defence community after the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officially assumed the chairmanship of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) Network, reinforcing the country’s growing influence in shaping international peace and security policy.

The leadership transition took place during the Network’s annual meeting in Dublin, Ireland, on June 26, bringing together Chiefs of Defence and senior military leaders from 24 member nations to review progress in advancing the global Women, Peace and Security agenda.

“The chairmanship was formally handed over by the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy, in the presence of the Director of Inclusion, Colonel Jayne Lawlor, and representatives from 24 member nations who participated both physically and virtually,” KDF said.

Chief of the Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri was represented at the meeting by Major General Joyce Chelangat Sitienei, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies of the National Defence University–Kenya, alongside Brigadier Asma Diramo Kofa, Chief of Provost.

Following their return to Nairobi, the delegation presented the chairmanship certificate to General Kahariri at the Defence Headquarters on June 30.

The appointment places Kenya at the helm of an international military platform tasked with advancing the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda across member states over the next year.

During its tenure, Kenya will lead the Network’s strategic priorities, promote greater collaboration among member nations and champion the integration of inclusive leadership in responding to emerging security threats.

The development reflects growing international recognition of Kenya’s efforts to mainstream gender perspectives within its defence institutions and peace support operations.

Globally, defence forces have increasingly embraced the understanding that lasting peace is more effectively achieved when women participate fully in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, peacebuilding and post-conflict recovery.

Military institutions are also placing greater emphasis on incorporating gender perspectives into operational planning, recognizing that diverse leadership strengthens decision-making and mission effectiveness.

The Women, Peace and Security agenda is founded on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which calls for the meaningful participation of women in peace and security processes while emphasizing the protection of women and girls from conflict-related violence.

The landmark resolution also urges governments and security institutions to integrate gender considerations into peacekeeping, humanitarian response and post-conflict reconstruction.

By assuming the Network’s leadership, Kenya is expected to share its experience in promoting gender inclusion within the military while contributing to global efforts aimed at making peace operations more representative, responsive and effective.

KDF said the appointment further strengthens Kenya’s profile as a trusted regional and international security partner at a time when inclusive approaches to conflict prevention and peacebuilding are gaining greater prominence across multilateral defence cooperation.