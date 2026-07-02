Anti-Narcotics Detectives Arrest Bus Passenger With 300 Grammes Of Heroin Worth Sh1mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2-A routine inspection on a Nairobi-bound passenger bus turned into a major anti-narcotics operation after detectives intercepted a suspected drug courier transporting heroin valued at approximately Sh1 million along the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) arrested a 38-year-old suspect after recovering 300 grammes of heroin and Sh95,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

According to investigators, the operation was mounted following intelligence reports indicating that narcotics were being transported aboard a passenger bus travelling from the Coast to Nairobi.

“Acting on a tip-off, the detectives mounted an operation along the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway at Taru, where they flagged down the bus for a search,” DCI said.

The search led officers to Seat No. 29, where the suspect, identified as Brian Tabu Owuor, was seated. A brown travel bag in his possession was found to contain four sachets of heroin weighing a combined 300 grammes.

The DCI estimated the street value of the seized heroin at approximately Sh1 million, describing the interception as another significant blow against organised drug trafficking networks using public transport to move narcotics across the country.

The suspect was taken into custody and is undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The recovered heroin and the cash have been secured as exhibits while detectives continue investigations aimed at establishing the source of the drugs, their intended destination and whether the suspect was acting alone or as part of a wider trafficking syndicate.