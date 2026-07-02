Oparanya Pledges More Support for MSMEs at Elite Brands Awards Gala

NAKURU, Kenya Jul 2 – Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through progressive policies, affordable credit, and capacity-building programmes.

The CS said the government is also implementing strategic initiatives such as MSME Connect and regional trade fairs aimed at expanding market access and promoting enterprise growth across the country.

Oparanya encouraged businesses to invest in their employees, embrace innovation, and create opportunities for youth and women to foster continuous improvement, ethical leadership, and sustainable enterprise development.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by his Special Advisor, Dr. Edward Mudibo, during the Elite Brands Awards International Gala Dinner held at the Argyle Grand Hotel, Oparanya underscored the importance of trust, innovation, and ethical leadership in building resilient and globally competitive brands.

“A strong and sustainable brand is built on trust, innovation, and ethical leadership. Organisations should prioritise these values to enhance customer satisfaction and achieve sustainable growth,” said Oparanya.

He further reiterated the Government’s commitment to expanding access to affordable credit and creating an enabling environment for MSMEs to thrive.

The gala event brought together leading African brands, institutions, and personalities and was organised by Jubilant Stewards of Africa in collaboration with the United SMEs Association of Kenya, Pacesetters International Research and Consultancy Ltd and other strategic partners.

Jubilant Stewards of Africa Executive Director Jared Oundo applauded the award recipients for their commitment to excellence and transformative leadership.

“Today’s winners represent the very best of African enterprise, innovation, and leadership. Through quality service and ethical business practices, they are helping shape a more prosperous Africa,” said Oundo.

He noted that the Elite Brands Awards International seeks to celebrate excellence and inspire higher standards of performance in the corporate world.

According to Oundo, the awards recognise organisations and individuals whose contributions continue to drive innovation, create employment opportunities, and promote sustainable development across Africa.

“Unlike conventional awards programmes that focus primarily on financial performance, the Elite Brands Awards International uses the Organizational Performance Index, a comprehensive framework that evaluates leadership effectiveness, service delivery, operational systems, ethical conduct, innovation, customer satisfaction, and social impact,” he added.

The awards recognised outstanding performers across various sectors including manufacturing, engineering, banking and financial services, healthcare, education, logistics and supply chain management, real estate, hospitality, retail, technology, security services, agriculture, renewable energy, construction, community development, and entrepreneurship.