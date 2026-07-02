Kilifi Student Wins National NACADA Essay Competition on Drug Abuse Prevention

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – A Grade 10 student from Kilifi County has emerged as the national winner of the 2026 National Senior School Essay Writing Competition on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, beating more than 1,100 entrants from across the country.

Faith Munyazi Wugoma of Helping Hands Senior School in Kilifi clinched the top position in the competition organized by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

She was followed by Rukia Abdi of Garbatulla Girls Secondary School in Isiolo County and Angel Wangari of AIC Morop Girls Senior School in Nakuru County.

The competition, themed “Protecting Our Future: Making Drug-Free Choices in School and Beyond,” formed part of the government’s intensified campaign against substance abuse among young people following a presidential directive to strengthen prevention efforts.

According to NACADA Board Chairperson Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori, the essays demonstrated the critical role young people can play in promoting a drug-free society.

“Prevention is not an optional line item; it is our most strategic investment in Kenya’s tomorrow. The passion and clarity displayed by these students show that young people are powerful agents of change,” he said.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the initiative aligns with the Competency-Based Curriculum and Life Skills Education framework by promoting critical thinking and responsible decision-making among learners.

“Through this competition, we are empowering learners to become ambassadors of change in their schools and communities,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

The competition attracted 1,153 students from 132 schools across 39 counties, with participants submitting handwritten essays in English or Kiswahili addressing issues such as peer pressure, social media influence, school safety, and community responsibility in preventing drug abuse.

NACADA also recognized inclusivity in the competition through the participation of learners with disabilities. Sirat Mahad from Ngala Secondary School for the Deaf in Nakuru County submitted a video presentation on the impact of alcohol and drug abuse on academic performance and discipline.

Dr. Omerikwa said the participation underscored the importance of ensuring every learner has an opportunity to contribute to a drug-free future.

All participants, teachers, and schools involved in the competition will receive certificates of recognition, while county and national winners will receive plaques and other awards during a ceremony to be announced later.

The winning essays will also be published in a special NACADA newsletter.