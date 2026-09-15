Rights violations: Sh1bn compensation paid to 1,083 victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The government has processed 1,083 claims for compensation arising from human rights violations, including deaths, injuries, sexual violence and economic losses suffered during demonstrations and public protests.

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations said Tuesday that compensation was continuing on a rolling basis, with each claim subjected to verification, authentication and categorization before a payment decision is made.

The process covers both civilians and uniformed officers affected by rights violations during the period under review.

The Panel said it had also settled 139 claims involving verified economic losses, particularly those filed by owners of small and informal businesses whose livelihoods were disrupted during demonstrations and related incidents.

Such claims are assessed using evidence including business records, police records, photographs and witness statements.

“Demonstrations, public protests and related incidents have often disrupted livelihoods, enterprises and property,” the Panel said in a statement issued.

Officers compensated

The compensation programme has also extended to uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations during the period.

The Panel said it had received and approved 100 claims from uniformed officers, signalling that the reparations process is not limited to civilians caught up in protests.

The latest figures come as the government moves into the fourth and fifth phases of the compensation programme.

The two phases involve claims that have completed verification, authentication, categorisation and approval.

In Phase IV, 96 civilian claims were approved, including nine fatalities, 32 severe injuries, 28 moderate injuries, 14 minor injuries and 13 economic-loss claims.The civilian claims in the phase amount to Sh74.35 million.

For uniformed officers, the phase covers one fatality, four moderate injuries and 24 minor-injury claims, bringing the total for the category to Sh7.4 million, according to the Panel’s figures.

Phase V covers 83 civilian claims, including two fatalities, 80 aggravated injuries and one economic-loss claim, with compensation amounting to Sh10.5 million.

A further 99 claims involving uniformed officers comprise one fatality, four severe injuries, one aggravated injury, 19 moderate injuries and 75 minor injuries.The total compensation for uniformed officers under Phase V is Sh22.75 million.

The Panel put the combined value of the Phase IV and V awards at Sh113.8 million. Overall, midterm records show that Sh1.014 billion has been disbursed under the compensation programme.

The Panel also announced that it had approved above-scale compensation for two cases after reviewing medical reports and additional information submitted after the initial applications.One of the cases involves a civilian and the other a uniformed officer.

The Panel said the two claims were reclassified after a case-by-case assessment under the review provisions of the Reparations Guidelines, 2026.

It will also recommend to President William Ruto that the two victims be enrolled in a government-funded lifetime medical scheme.

The move could provide an additional layer of support for victims whose injuries require long-term medical care.

Sh105m ring-fenced

The compensation programme has, however, faced legal and implementation challenges. The Panel said it had considered High Court Petition No. E488 of 2026, filed in July, in which it was named as the second respondent.

It said it had complied with court directives requiring it to sequester and ring-fence Sh105 million from the compensation fund for victims of torture and enforced disappearances pending determination of the case.

The Panel said it recognised concerns raised over implementation and maintained that transparency and credibility were critical to the success of the reparations process.

It also said it had continued engaging victims and beneficiaries directly to confirm payments, clarify the status of claims and provide channels through which concerns can be raised.

The compensation programme is part of the State’s broader reparations framework, but the Panel stressed that financial compensation does not replace criminal accountability or other legal remedies available to victims.

“Compensation does not replace criminal accountability or other legal remedies available to victims,” the Panel said, adding that reparations should also contribute to institutional reform and guarantees of non-repetition.