Portland-Based Kenyan Artist Novv Drops Swahili Remix Of Drake’s “Janice S.T.F.U”

Kenyan artist Novv has released “Khadija Ziba Mdomo,” a 1:32-minute Swahili remix of Drake’s “Janice S.T.F.U.” Based in Portland, Oregon, Novv brings Swahili lyrics to the track while drawing on the African rhythms that shape his sound.

Novv builds his music around African drum rhythms, dance-driven beats and energetic performances. His previous releases include Rudia, Cheza Chini and Si Twende Basi? With “Khadija Ziba Mdomo,” he takes a familiar hip-hop reference and delivers it in Swahili.

The track has bars with the line, “Kuja ujionee, nikupe headlines,” before Novv delivers another standout lyric: “I cannot lose, nakutakia kila la heri.” These lines give the short remix its confident tone, mixing English and Swahili in a direct, playful delivery.

Through the release, Novv adds to a catalogue that draws from his Kenyan roots and his experiences in Portland, where he continues to make music shaped by different cultural influences.

“Khadija Ziba Mdomo” keeps the focus on the music and Novv’s Swahili delivery. At just over a minute and a half, the track offers a short, direct take on a familiar hip-hop record.

Novv is a Kenyan artist based in Portland, Oregon. His sound draws on African drum rhythms, hip-hop and dance music, with releases including “Rudia,” “Cheza Chini” and “Si Twende Basi?” He is part of Not the Plan, an independent music company supporting his work.

Novv is part of Not the Plan, an independent music company working with artists including Novv and Ssadi.