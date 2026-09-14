Police warns against revenge and hatred ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Deputy Inspector General of Police Douglas Masengeli has warned Kenyans against allowing political differences to fuel revenge, hatred and violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Masengeli urged Kenyans to reject calls for retaliation and instead focus on building a peaceful country.

“Or you did this to me, or I have to revenge, I have to, no. Plan yourself, go for the betterment,” Masengeli said.

Speaking at a national stakeholders conference on peaceful elections, the Deputy Inspector General said Kenya’s political environment was facing growing threats from political polarisation, identity-based mobilisation, hate speech, misinformation, disinformation and goonism.

He warned that such challenges could undermine public trust and social cohesion if they were not addressed early.

“Elections are a defining moment in any democracy. Our collaborative duty is to ensure that the process is peaceful, secure, and the rights and freedoms of all Kenyans are safeguarded,” he said.

Masengeli also referred to the recent violence in Embu, where a vehicle was torched during the disruption of a UDA delegates’ meeting at Nembure Grounds.

He questioned why anyone would destroy another person’s property because of political differences.

“What relationship do you have with burning somebody’s vehicle?” he asked.

Masengeli said the vehicle belonged to a young man who had just bought it through a loan before it was burnt at a ceremony.

“If you want to burn a vehicle, why can’t you burn yours that you took a loan and bought? Will you feel good?” he posed.

The Embu violence left one person dead, several police officers injured and vehicles torched. Two suspects have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Masengeli said Kenya has strong laws to deal with criminal behaviour but warned that the biggest challenge was implementation.

“Kenya is among the best countries that have good laws, but the problem is implementation,” he said.

He urged political leaders and Kenyans to respect each other’s rights and work together to ensure a peaceful election before, during and after the 2027 polls.