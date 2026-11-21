

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 21 – The Nairobi Hospital has appointed Dr Magdalyne Wambui Kamande as Acting Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Felix Osano, marking another leadership transition at the healthcare institution as it continues to grapple with prolonged governance disputes.

Kamande, who previously served as the hospital’s Director of ICT and Transformation Services, takes over with immediate effect following a decision by the Board of Management of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), which owns and operates the hospital.

In a statement dated November 20, 2026, Board Chairman Dr Barcley Onyambu said the appointment had been made in accordance with the institution’s governance framework.

“The Board of Management of The Nairobi Hospital has appointed Dr Magdalyne Wambui Kamande, Director of ICT and Transformation Services, as Acting Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect,” the board said.

“The Nairobi Hospital remains steadfast in its mission of providing exceptional healthcare services with professionalism, compassion and integrity.”

The hospital did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Osano’s resignation or indicate whether the board intends to conduct a competitive recruitment process for a substantive chief executive.

The leadership change comes against the backdrop of years of boardroom disputes at the hospital and its parent association, with disagreements over board composition, leadership legitimacy and institutional oversight spilling into the courts and attracting investigations.

The hospital’s leadership crisis has been characterised by competing factions claiming control of the association, court battles over the legitimacy of board appointments and questions surrounding the institution’s financial management.

In August 2026, KHA reconstituted its 11-member Board of Management following an annual general meeting held on August 25, with Onyambu retaining the chairmanship.

The changes followed months of disputes, including a faction led by Herman Manyora challenging Onyambu’s position, a matter that had previously been contested in court. The Standard

The governance disputes have also had financial implications for the hospital.

According to its 2024 financial results in March 2026, the institution posted a Sh2.21 billion loss, reversing a Sh190.72 million surplus recorded in 2023, despite revenue increasing from Sh12.21 billion to Sh12.86 billion.

The losses were partly attributed to costs associated with abandoned development projects, legal disputes, arbitration claims and asset impairments arising from earlier management decisions.

The hospital also incurred Sh126 million in legal expenses during the year. Business Daily

In March 2026, four hospital directors were charged with conflict of interest and other offences relating to alleged financial impropriety and corporate records.

They denied the charges. The investigations and court proceedings added to scrutiny of the institution’s governance.

Osano’s departure therefore comes at a critical time for the hospital as it seeks to restore institutional stability, strengthen financial performance and address questions surrounding its governance.

The board reiterated that the leadership transition would not affect its healthcare operations, emphasising the need to maintain service delivery during the change.

The board has not provided a timeline for Kamande’s acting appointment or announced when a substantive CEO will be recruited.