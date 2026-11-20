NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Kenyan technology leader Edna Karijo has won the Women in Tech Leadership Award at the Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Karijo, who is Associate Director at eMobilis Technology Training Institute, received the award at a gala ceremony on November 18. She was shortlisted alongside Majda Lahlou Kassi of Ericsson and Shireen Powell of Project Isizwe.

The award recognises women demonstrating leadership and excellence in Africa’s technology sector.

At eMobilis, Karijo leads digital skills training and inclusion programmes, including Google’s Digital Skills for Africa, the Ajira Digital Program and the Norwegian Refugee Council’s digital skills initiative targeting livelihoods in communities.

She is also a co-author of She Leads, a book featuring lessons from women leaders.

Karijo said the award recognised years of work to expand access to digital skills and create opportunities for young people, women and underserved communities to benefit from technology.

She credited eMobilis Mobile Technology Institute and Internet Society Kenya for supporting the work, adding that the recognition belonged to everyone involved.

She also thanked the Africa Tech Festival organisers and judges, as well as her family, colleagues, partners and professional networks.

Africa Tech Festival Vice-President David Monaghan said this year’s entries reflected the range of technology activity across the continent, from multinational companies to start-ups developing digital platforms.