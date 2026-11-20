NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The Manu Chandaria Foundation will spend Sh120 million every year setting up innovation centres in Kenyan universities, with KCA University among the first to benefit.

The commitment was announced at KCA University in Nairobi on Friday during the graduation of the sixth cohort of the President’s Fellowship-Chandaria Legacy Award, a leadership programme that has trained more than 700 young people across all 47 counties since 2020.

Foundation Programmes Coordinator Vincent Rapando said six centres would be set up every year at Sh20 million each, including hubs at KCA University, USIU and Murang’a University. Five graduands will also receive Sh50,000 each in seed funding.

Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, the chief guest, who spoke on behalf of Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, said the government is anchoring youth empowerment in law.

Noting that 75.1 per cent of Kenyans are under 35, he said the Creative Economy Bill 2026 had passed its first reading in Parliament. “We are no longer treating the creative economy as a hobby,” he said.

Global Peace Foundation Regional Africa Representative Daniel Juma urged the fellows to put their talents to work for others. “Africa does not suffer from a shortage of talented people. What we urgently need are people of character who are prepared to use their talents in service of humanity,” he said.

Besides training young leaders, the fellowship has planted more than 1.5 million trees. Fellows recognised at the ceremony included Edwin Nzioki of Machakos, Haffi Hassan of Mandera, Neville Upuba of Busia, Sipmetin Namyak of Samburu and Samwuel Luchemo of Kakamega, alongside Monica and Evelyn.

In the Legacy Awards, some of the awardees included Marion Stachey of Homa Bay, who finished second, Jumaine of Machakos, who came third, Serena, Abby Mitchell of Kiambu, and KCA University’s own Elkana Njiru and Amani Njoki.

Alumna Flora Cherop, founder of the Kapchikatat conservation group in West Pokot, said the mentorship inspired her to set up tree nurseries across three arid constituencies to tackle landslides and climate change. She appealed to the foundation to extend an innovation centre to the upcoming Kapenguria University.

KCAU Foundation Executive Director Roggers Abong’o, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, praised the student choir that performed at the ceremony.

“These are our very own students. They compose the songs,” Abong’o said, urging the PS to remember the university’s talent when planning state functions.

KCA University Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaiah Wakindiki said the university hosts the fellowship because “leadership is not formed in lecture halls alone”, pointing to its partnership with the foundation through the Chandaria Business Incubation and Innovation Centre, which gives young innovators a place to turn ideas into enterprises.

Reflecting on the day’s theme, a peaceful and prosperous Africa, he said: “Prosperity without peace is fragile, and peace without shared prosperity is difficult to sustain.” He added that the country needs young leaders who use their voices and platforms to unite rather than divide.

Prof Wakindiki challenged the graduates to lead with integrity, remain innovative, serve with humility, build bridges and pursue measurable impact, and not to let their projects in conservation, education, enterprise and peacebuilding end with the ceremony.

“Strengthen your partnerships, record your results, and bring others along,” he said. “Today is not the end of your leadership journey. It is the beginning of a greater responsibility.”