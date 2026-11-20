NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Australian-listed mining company RareX Limited is preparing a legal challenge against Kenya’s proposed award of the Mrima Hill rare earths and niobium project to a US-led consortium, setting the stage for a procurement dispute over the development of one of the country’s most strategically important mineral deposits.

RareX, which leads a consortium with Australian mineral sands producer Iluka Resources, says it intends to lodge a procurement-related complaint by December 10, 2026, alleging that the preferred bidder, Frontier Minerals Consortium, was admitted into the tender process despite failing to submit its Expression of Interest within the deadline set by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

The government issued a Notification of Intention to Award to the Frontier-led consortium on November 19, identifying it as the preferred developer of the Mrima Hill niobium, rare earth elements and other minerals project in Kwale County.

The RareX-Iluka consortium was ranked second among three shortlisted bidders.

RareX argues that Frontier’s alleged late submission renders it legally ineligible for the award and will contend that the contract should instead go to its consortium as the highest-scoring eligible bidder.

“We believe the RareX-Iluka Consortium offers Kenya the strongest technical solution for Mrima Hill, and a partnership that sits comfortably alongside Kenya’s relationships with all of its international partners,” the company’s Managing Director James Durrant and Chairman Jeremy Robinson said in a joint statement.

“Every bidder should have met the same entry conditions. We went to great lengths to ensure our bid was compliant with the Kenyan public tender regulations. The Frontier Consortium did not.”

The tender was launched through a Gazette Notice on March 24, 2026, followed by the shortlisting of bidders in July and the submission of technical and financial proposals on October 21.

RareX will also seek a formal debriefing on the evaluation of its proposal by November 26 as it consults Kenyan legal advisers on the remedies available under the country’s procurement laws.

The dispute comes as Kenya seeks to position itself as a supplier of critical minerals used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, aerospace and defence technologies.

Mrima Hill is considered a potentially significant source of rare earth elements and niobium, minerals that are increasingly important to advanced manufacturing and the global transition to cleaner energy technologies.

The project has attracted interest from investors in both the United States and China, reflecting the growing competition between the two economic powers for access to strategic mineral resources and more diversified supply chains.

Two Chinese companies, Hunan Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals and Jinan Yuxiao Group, were initially shortlisted but withdrew from the tender before the submission of final proposals in October.

Their exit left five bidding groups competing for the development rights, including US-led and US-affiliated consortia, the Australian-led RareX-Iluka partnership and a Kenyan-British joint venture.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho told Reuters that the government had not pressured the Chinese bidders to withdraw and did not know why they exited the process.

The selection of the Frontier consortium, comprising Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Corporation, ReElement Technologies LLC and American Resources Corporation, also comes amid US efforts to diversify critical mineral supply chains away from China, which dominates the processing of several rare earth elements.

However, the notification of intention to award does not give the preferred bidder an immediate license to begin commercial mining.

The initial tender concerns a prospecting license, which allows geological studies, mapping, surface sampling and limited exploration to establish the extent of the mineral deposits.

Any eventual commercial extraction would require a separate mining license, environmental and social impact assessment approval from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and a community development agreement.

The project also faces environmental and social considerations because Mrima Hill is associated with a sacred forest and heritage sites important to the local Digo community.

Questions around land rights, livelihoods, environmental protection and the preservation of cultural heritage are expected to remain central to the development, particularly as local communities seek assurances over the impact of exploration and any eventual mining operations.

Kenya’s previous efforts to develop the deposit were also complicated by legal and environmental disputes, underscoring the regulatory and community-related challenges that could influence the project’s investment prospects.