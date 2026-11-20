NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Women farmers participating in the Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA) programme earn more per hectare than their male counterparts despite farming smaller plots and facing greater resource constraints, according to a nine-year evaluation released in Nairobi.

The evaluation found that women generate an average of KES 82,494 per hectare in main-season revenue, compared with KES 69,833 for men, an 18% difference.

Female farmers in the network cultivate an average of 1.9 acres, compared with 2.8 acres for men. The findings also show that 45% of surveyed women have no formal education, compared with 26% of men.

The report, released at the FtMA National Stakeholder Forum 2026, highlights the gains made in connecting smallholder farmers to agricultural inputs, training and markets, while identifying persistent barriers to financing, mechanisation and market access.

The forum was held under the theme Strengthening Local Food Systems: The FtMA 9-Year Journey and brought together national and county leaders, financial institutions, private-sector off-takers and agripreneurs.

“The data from our nine-year journey proves beyond doubt that when women and young farmers are connected to reliable inputs, agronomic training, and structured markets, they deliver the highest returns per acre in Kenyan agriculture,” said George Njoroge, FtMA Kenya Country Coordinator.

“We must move beyond helping farmers produce more towards enabling them to produce profitably, market competitively, and build resilient livelihoods.”

Programme reaches more than 400,000 farmers

Implemented on the ground since 2017 by the Cereal Growers Association (CGA), with support from the World Food Programme and other partners, FtMA has expanded from two counties to 13.

The evaluation found that the programme operates through 2,126 Farmer Service Centres (FSCs), which have reached approximately 401,955 farmers and marketed 664,009 metric tonnes of produce.

Certified seed adoption stands at 88%, while farmers practising Conservation Agriculture recorded a 60% increase in main-season maize yields, rising from 2.83 to 4.53 metric tonnes per hectare.

The evaluation also found that 95.2% of surveyed farmers can access an FSC within an average distance of two kilometres, while 98.4% of households recorded an acceptable Food Consumption Score.

With agriculture supporting more than 70% of rural livelihoods, the community-based centres are increasingly serving as hubs for agricultural inputs, training, aggregation and market linkages.

Sustainability remains a challenge

Despite the gains, the evaluation found that about 70% of Farmer Service Centres are projected to remain viable after programme support ends.

WFP Kenya Deputy Country Director Bai Mankay Sankoh said sustainability should be built into programmes from the outset rather than considered as funding winds down.

“The ultimate test of our work is not whether a programme can function while we are funding it. It is whether the people, businesses and institutions we have supported can continue to succeed when that funding ends,” he said.

He cautioned that the projected viability rate represents potential rather than proof that the centres will survive without support, citing challenges including working capital, unreliable buyers, financing, business management and access to mechanisation.

“We are not trying to create a permanent network of project-supported centres. We are trying to help build viable rural enterprises that can continue serving farmers because doing so makes commercial sense,” Sankoh said.

Women-led centres face equipment and financing gaps

The evaluation found that women-led Farmer Service Centres own fewer assets than male-led centres, averaging two pieces of equipment compared with 3.2.

Women-led centres also recorded lower average annual profits of KES 143,989, compared with KES 515,253 for male-led centres.

Only 8.5% of centres across the network own shelling or threshing equipment, leaving farmers vulnerable to post-harvest losses. Women can lose up to half of their bean harvest during manual drying, shelling and bagging.

Access to financing remains another challenge. Although 97% of FSCs and 89.4% of farmers have bank accounts, 70% of centres lack formal institutional credit, with agricultural loans often requiring land as collateral.

The centres instead rely on informal borrowing at interest rates of about 20%, while direct credit from buyers or input suppliers reaches only 1%.

Market access is similarly constrained. Although 88.9% of farmers sell their produce, only 3.8% have formal off-taker contracts, and just 18.5% are paid promptly.

Youth increasingly turn to agricultural services

Young people are also emerging as significant participants in the programme, particularly through agricultural service businesses.

The evaluation found that youth under 35 account for 10% of the surveyed farmer sample and 5% of female farmers. Across 1,015 youth-run Farmer Service Centres, each employing an average of 6.1 young people, services include mechanisation, spraying, aggregation and digital agricultural support.

About 91% of youth farmers sell into structured markets, while their main-season maize yields average 3.6 tonnes per hectare, compared with 2.9 tonnes for older farmers.

Youth-run centres lead in digital adoption, at 96%, compared with 92% across the network. However, the cost of mobile data and poor network coverage remain barriers, cited by 73.7% and 43.4% of centres respectively.

Government calls for stronger market linkages

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, represented at the forum, said the Farmer Service Centre model was conceived to address gaps in traditional agricultural procurement systems and improve sustainable market access for smallholders.

He said the centres’ commercial orientation, through commissions earned from input distribution, aggregation and market linkages, gives them an incentive to continue operating beyond direct project support.

The CS called for stronger business standards, performance monitoring, peer learning and private-sector investment, while outlining priorities including consolidating the FSC network, improving market intelligence and aggregation, investing in storage and processing, expanding climate-smart agriculture and supporting women- and youth-led agribusinesses.

He also called for increased digitalisation, stronger public-private partnerships and improved accountability through measures that track productivity, farmer incomes, employment, enterprise profitability and resilience.

Training and mentorship strengthen the network

As FtMA’s lead last-mile implementing partner, CGA trained 98% of Farmer Service Centres across the 13 counties.

Its peer mentorship model has 61% of centres actively mentoring an average of five neighbouring hubs.

CGA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Kioko said women- and youth-led centres had become important anchors in rural communities.

“Closing the equipment, credit, and digital gaps for these entrepreneurs is the single fastest way to cut post-harvest losses and boost rural household incomes,” he said.

Farmers also reported improvements from adopting climate-smart practices and value addition.

Bungoma farmer and FSC operator Evelyne Munyasa said the use of clean seeds, proper spacing and mulching had helped her farm withstand unpredictable rainfall and generate surplus income.

Migori farmer Esther Luvai said processing peanuts into premium peanut butter had transformed her farm into a business and improved her financial independence.

Call for investment

FtMA and its partners are calling on banks, donors, telecommunications companies and county governments to support women-led centres through dedicated asset financing, expand collateral-free supply-chain credit backed by buyer contracts, negotiate affordable digital data access and integrate Farmer Service Centres into county agricultural extension systems.

The programme’s nine-year evaluation concludes that while farmers and rural entrepreneurs have made significant gains, sustaining the progress will require continued investment in equipment, financing, digital access and reliable markets.