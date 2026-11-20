NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Medical and pharmaceutical professionals have raised concern over the growing misuse of antibiotics in Kenya, warning that failure to regulate the use of antimicrobial medicines could undermine treatment of common infections and expose the country to a major public health crisis.

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA), Kenya Dental Association (KDA) and Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) are calling for stricter controls on the sale and prescription of antibiotics, alongside expanded surveillance and public education to contain antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

In a joint statement marking World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, observed from November 18 to 24, the three organisations warned that drug-resistant infections are increasingly threatening the effectiveness of medicines that have long been relied upon to save lives.

They said Kenya risked losing critical gains in healthcare if urgent measures were not taken to address the inappropriate use of antibiotics in hospitals, pharmacies, communities and the agricultural sector.

The professionals cited global estimates linking bacterial antimicrobial resistance to approximately 4.7 million deaths in 2021, with projections indicating that resistance could directly cause 39 million deaths worldwide between 2025 and 2050.

Africa is expected to experience a particularly heavy burden, raising concerns about the continent’s preparedness to deal with infections that no longer respond to commonly available medicines.

“AMR is one of the greatest threats to global health,” the associations said, urging the government to adopt a coordinated response that brings together the human health, animal health and environmental sectors.

Under the proposed One Health approach, the organisations want interventions targeting antimicrobial resistance to extend beyond hospitals and healthcare facilities to include livestock production, agriculture and environmental management.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Kenya’s National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance, arguing that protecting the effectiveness of existing medicines must become a national priority.

Among the immediate interventions proposed is strengthening infection prevention measures to reduce the need for antibiotics in the first place.

The associations want increased investment in vaccination programmes, improved hand hygiene, better infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities, as well as stronger oral health services.

They also called on medical practitioners, dentists and pharmacists to exercise greater responsibility when prescribing and dispensing antibiotics, insisting that the medicines should only be used when clinically justified.

The organisations further want antimicrobial stewardship programmes expanded to help healthcare workers and patients understand when antibiotics are necessary, how they should be taken and why inappropriate use accelerates resistance.

On regulation, the professionals urged the government to enforce prescription-based access to antimicrobial medicines, warning that uncontrolled sales and self-medication contribute to the growing problem.

They also want diagnostic capacity strengthened to enable healthcare providers to identify infections accurately and select appropriate treatment instead of relying on unnecessary or inappropriate antibiotic prescriptions.

The associations called for expanded surveillance systems to track antimicrobial consumption and resistance patterns, alongside tougher enforcement against the circulation of substandard and falsified medicines.

At the county level, they proposed greater involvement of County Antimicrobial Resistance Focal Persons to coordinate implementation of national interventions, strengthen community awareness and improve accountability.

They further called for infection prevention and oral health measures to be given greater prominence in the country’s antimicrobial resistance strategy.

The three professional bodies also issued a warning to the public against the common practice of purchasing antibiotics without prescriptions, sharing medication or retaining leftover doses for use when similar symptoms arise.

Kenyans were advised to seek medical attention before taking antibiotics and strictly follow instructions from qualified healthcare professionals, including the prescribed dosage and duration of treatment.

They cautioned that unused medicines should not be kept for future illnesses or disposed of carelessly, urging patients to return them to pharmacies for safe disposal.

“Protecting the effectiveness of antimicrobials is a shared responsibility,” the associations said, calling on the government, healthcare professionals, farmers and members of the public to work together to contain the threat.

The 2026 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week is being marked under the theme, “One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now,” highlighting the need for coordinated action across human, animal and environmental health sectors.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve and stop responding to medicines designed to treat the infections they cause, making illnesses harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.