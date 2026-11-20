NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise targeting Kenyans seeking to join the police service, with candidates expected to turn up at designated centres across the country on December 10, 2026.

In a notice issued on Thursday, November 19, the service invited suitably qualified Kenyans to apply for training as police constables, setting the recruitment exercise to run from 8am to 5pm.

The exercise will be conducted in 423 recruitment centres across the country, with applicants required to report to their respective centres by 8am.

According to the recruitment notice, applicants must be Kenyan citizens holding valid national identity cards and aged between 18 and 28 years.

Candidates must also have attained a minimum grade of D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a D+ in either English or Kiswahili.

The service further requires applicants to be physically and medically fit, with minimum height requirements of 5 feet 8 inches for men and 5 feet 3 inches for women.

Applicants must also have no criminal record or pending criminal charges. Female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment or throughout the entire training period.

National Youth Service (NYS) graduates who meet the minimum entry requirements have also been encouraged to apply. Those applying through the NYS recruitment centre must present a discharge certificate indicating a minimum conduct rating of ‘GOOD’.

Interested candidates are required to download and complete the prescribed application forms available through the National Police Service, Kenya Police, Administration Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations websites.

The forms can also be obtained from the nearest Huduma Centre.

Applicants will be required to present themselves at their respective recruitment centres with original documents and copies of their academic certificates and testimonials, national identity cards, birth certificates and NYS discharge certificates, where applicable.

In Nairobi, some of the designated recruitment venues include Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Kamukunji Sports Grounds, Pumwani Playground, Dandora Stadium, City Stadium and Nyayo Stadium.

Other centres include Tena Grounds, Jakaranda Grounds, Vision Grounds in Makao Bora and Kenya Technical Training College grounds in Gigiri.

The police service has emphasised that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning jobseekers against individuals demanding money in exchange for recruitment opportunities.

It cautioned that bribery, corruption and providing false or misleading information to influence the exercise constitute criminal offences punishable by law.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspected recruitment malpractices to the nearest police station or through the DCI’s toll-free hotline, 0800 722 203.

The recruitment comes as the National Police Service continues efforts to strengthen its workforce and enhance security operations across the country.

Successful candidates will undergo police training before being deployed to serve in the National Police Service.