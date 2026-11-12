IG Kanja leads Kenyan police delegation to Israel for drone technology expo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is leading a National Police Service (NPS) delegation to Israel to explore emerging drone technology and its potential application in policing, security operations and law enforcement training.

The visit comes as police agencies increasingly turn to unmanned systems and other technological innovations to strengthen operational capabilities across civil, security and defence sectors.

The UVID DroneTech Expo 2026 in Tel Aviv is an international conference and exhibition bringing together stakeholders in the unmanned systems and drone ecosystem.

On Wednesday, Kanja and his delegation visited the MATPA Unit, a specialised combat and tactical unit of the Israel Police, where they were exposed to aspects of the unit’s operations.

The delegation also visited the Israel National Police Academy to learn about the integration of technology into law enforcement training.

The NPS said the team subsequently held bilateral talks with David Katz, Head of the Interpol National Central Bureau at the Israel Police Central Command Office in Jerusalem.

The engagements provide an opportunity for the Kenyan delegation to exchange experiences with Israeli police counterparts on the use of technology in policing, specialised operations and international law enforcement cooperation.

Kanja is accompanied by General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Johana Tonui, Director of Planning at the NPS Headquarters Richard Lesasuiyan, and Ministry of Interior and National Coordination officials William Oduor and Peter Munywoki, among others.

The NPS did not disclose the specific technologies Kenya is seeking to acquire, the cost of the visit or whether the engagements would lead to formal agreements on technology transfer or procurement.