Kenya, Italy deepen security cooperation as IG Kanja visits cybersecurity agency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — Kenya and Italy are exploring closer cooperation in cybersecurity and technology-driven security operations as Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja leads a Kenyan delegation on bilateral engagements in Italy.

The National Police Service said the delegation met with Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) on October 12, 2026, to strengthen cooperation in cyber crisis management through a whole-of-society approach.

ACN Deputy Director-General Nunzia Ciardi hosted the meeting, which formed part of broader bilateral, inter-institutional, and technical engagements aimed at enhancing security cooperation between the two countries.

“The meeting aimed at bolstering cooperation on a holistic, whole-of-society perspective to cyber crisis management,” NPS said.

The Kenyan delegation later visited Leonardo’s Cyber and Security Solutions Division, where officials were briefed on technological capabilities designed to support security operations across multiple domains.

Kanja was accompanied by officials from the Kenyan Embassy in Italy, led by Ambassador Fredrick Matwanga.

The visit comes as cybersecurity threats increasingly require cooperation among law enforcement agencies, government institutions, and technology providers.