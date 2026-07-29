Nairobi AgroFood expo to connect Kenyan firms with global investors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Nairobi will next month host more than 200 exhibitors from over 60 countries for the 10th International Trade Expo AgroFood-Plastpack-Paper 2026.

Organizers say the expo is expected to accelerate technology transfer, attract investment and strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional hub for agribusiness, food processing and manufacturing.

The three-day exhibition, scheduled for August 20–22 at the Sarit Expo Centre, will bring together manufacturers, farmers, investors, policymakers, researchers and technology providers to showcase innovations, build commercial partnerships and explore new markets across East Africa.

Jointly organized by Dubai-based MXM Exhibitors, the Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) and the Institute of Packaging Professionals Kenya (IOPPK), the expo comes as Kenya pushes to modernize agriculture, expand value addition and improve food security through technology adoption.

MXM Exhibitors Event Organizer Axan Rashid said the exhibition has evolved into a strategic platform that links businesses with emerging technologies and investment opportunities.

“The exhibition brings together key stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to showcase emerging technologies, facilitate business partnerships and promote investment opportunities.”

“It creates an environment where manufacturers, investors and innovators can connect and unlock new markets across the region.”

The exhibition will feature dedicated sections on agriculture, livestock, poultry, irrigation, greenhouse technology, food processing, cold-chain logistics, plastics manufacturing, printing technology and sustainable packaging.

It will also see an Innovation Pavilion showcasing artificial intelligence-powered farm management tools, agricultural drones, smart irrigation systems and biodegradable packaging solutions.

Kenya Veterinary Association Honorary Secretary Carol Khaemba said the event would also strengthen scientific collaboration and promote best practices in livestock production and food safety.

“Our participation underscores the critical role veterinary professionals play in transforming agriculture and safeguarding public health.”

“Healthy livestock are central to food security, sustainable trade, productivity and economic growth.”

Organizers expect the expo to create new opportunities for Kenyan businesses to engage international manufacturers, investors and technology providers while supporting climate-smart agriculture, sustainable manufacturing and the country’s green industrialisation agenda.