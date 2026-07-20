Mwaura condemns Gachagua’s Anti-Tourism Narrative; says it Hurts Jobs and Economy

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has condemned political leaders urging international visitors to avoid travelling to Kenya over security concerns, saying such remarks undermine the country’s economy and tourism sector.

Speaking during his weekly State briefing, Mwaura said discouraging tourists from visiting Kenya damages the country’s international reputation and threatens the livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans who depend on the hospitality industry.

“Condemning leaders who are telling people to suspend the visit of tourists to the country due to insecurity is a matter of national interest. Such claims undermine our economy and the livelihood of thousands in the hospitality sector,” he said.

Mwaura commended Kenyans for defending the country’s image abroad and resisting what he termed attempts to portray Kenya negatively on the global stage.

He urged leaders to exercise responsibility in their public statements, saying national interests should take precedence over political differences.