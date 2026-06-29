Motorsport queen Sheghu urges private sector support to safeguard Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2026 – Three-time Safari Rally champion Pauline Sheghu has called upon private sector players and key stakeholders to rally behind efforts aimed at retaining the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya.

Speaking as a competitor and a passionate advocate of the sport, Sheghu emphasized that the Safari Rally remains one of Kenya’s most powerful global marketing platforms, attracting millions of viewers worldwide and showcasing the country’s tourism, culture, and economic potential.

“The Safari Rally is not just a motorsport event; it is a national asset. Kenya has one of the most unique rally tracks in the world, and whenever we host the WRC, the global spotlight shines on our country,” she said.

She noted that Kenya is currently the only African nation hosting a round of the prestigious World Rally Championship, a status she believes should be protected through collective effort and strategic investment.

According to Sheghu, the country cannot afford to lose the event after the lengthy struggle to restore it to the international calendar following years of absence.

“We lost the Safari Rally many years ago, and bringing it back required immense effort from government, sponsors, and motorsport stakeholders. We cannot afford to lose it again,” she said.

Sheghu further highlighted the significant economic benefits associated with the event, including increased tourism, business opportunities for local communities, job creation, and enhanced international visibility for Kenya.

She has now appealed to corporate organizations, development partners, and other stakeholders to step forward and support the sustainability of the event.

Her remarks come amid growing discussions about the future financing and long-term sustainability of the Safari Rally, an event widely regarded as one of the most challenging and iconic rounds of the WRC calendar.

“As competitors and lovers of the sport, we have a responsibility to speak up. The Safari Rally belongs to all Kenyans, and together we must ensure its future,” she concluded.