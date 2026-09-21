KNCHR warns of rising insecurity, political violence ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised concerns over renewed insecurity in parts of the country and growing political violence and inflammatory rhetoric ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Commission called for urgent investigations into recent killings in Isiolo and Embu, renewed attacks along the Turkana-West Pokot border, and alleged human rights abuses during security operations in Pokot Central.

KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said the State has a responsibility to protect the right to life and security regardless of a person’s location, ethnicity or political affiliation.

“The right to life is not negotiable, and does not depend on geography, ethnicity, political affiliation or public prominence,” Ogangah said.

The Commission warned that failure to address the concerns early could affect the rights to life, security, freedom of movement and political participation as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

KNCHR said insecurity had returned to sections of the Turkana-West Pokot border after a period of relative calm following disarmament and peacebuilding initiatives.

The Commission reported deaths, livestock theft and destruction of houses on both sides of the border.

Areas identified on the Turkana side include Kakong, Aroo and Lokwar/Nakuse, while Romos, Morita, Ompolion and Kases were among the affected areas in Pokot North.

KNCHR also raised concerns over an alleged security operation on September 17 in which residents of Nasolot and Sarmach in Pokot Central were reportedly assaulted and houses torched.

The Commission said the circumstances and motive of the alleged operation remained unclear and called for investigations.

It also cited a September 11 attack on a passenger vehicle near Kakong’u along the Lodwar-Kapenguria Highway, in which three passengers were reportedly injured.

According to KNCHR, the insecurity has broader consequences for education, healthcare, food security, property and freedom of movement.

The Commission identified women, children, older persons and people with disabilities as groups requiring particular protection.

While welcoming the work of multi-agency security teams, KNCHR called for stronger oversight of their operations.

In Isiolo, the Commission highlighted the September 16 killing of five people in Gotu in an alleged bandit attack.

The victims included two police officers and three elders who were reportedly part of a search party.

KNCHR also cited other recent incidents, including the reported shooting of a police constable during an ambush on an Anti-Stock Theft Unit patrol in Burat Ward and the reported killing of two people along the Meru-Isiolo border in August.

The Commission said the attacks were creating fear, disrupting livelihoods and undermining peace in the affected areas.

It called for sustained security interventions, including intelligence-led patrols, alongside accountability for those responsible for attacks.

The human rights body also raised concerns over violence reported at Nembure Grounds in Embu on September 12, where two people died and several others were injured.

The victims were identified as Mike Macharia, 23, and Moses Munene, 30.

KNCHR said postmortem examinations established that both men died from gunshot wounds.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened an investigation into whether the use of force by police during the incident was necessary and proportionate.

KNCHR called for an impartial investigation and accountability for anyone found responsible.

“Political competition must be a contest of ideas, not an arena for violence,” the Commission said.

KNCHR also expressed concern over political statements that it said could undermine peaceful political participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Commission cited remarks attributed to Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, nominated MP Joseph Wainaina Iraya and UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar, noting that the matters are before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the courts, or both.

KNCHR said statements perceived as threatening or excluding citizens because of their political choices could create fear and discourage people from participating freely in political activities.

It also cautioned that remarks appearing to trivialise electoral malpractice, even where later clarified, could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

The Commission noted that Article 38 of the Constitution protects political rights, while Article 81 requires elections to be free from violence, intimidation and improper influence.

It further pointed out that freedom of expression under Article 33 does not extend to incitement to violence.

KNCHR has called on the National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and IPOA to promptly investigate reported violence in Embu and along the Turkana-West Pokot border.

It also wants disarmament operations targeting communities holding illegal firearms across the North Rift and the Isiolo-Marsabit-Samburu corridor to comply with human rights standards.

The Commission has proposed an oversight mechanism for multi-agency security teams involved in disarmament and patrol operations to ensure their actions remain lawful and proportionate.

It further wants the NCIC and DCI to investigate credible reports of incitement regardless of political affiliation.

County governments, religious and community leaders and civil society organisations have been urged to strengthen peacebuilding efforts and ensure affected communities continue accessing essential services.

Political parties and leaders have also been called upon to reject violence, intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric.

The latest warning follows previous KNCHR interventions on political violence. In August, the Commission condemned political intolerance, violence and the alleged use of organised groups during political activities, while in July it raised concerns over political violence and alleged electoral malpractice during campaigns for the Ol Kalou by-election.

KNCHR said protection of life and fundamental freedoms must begin before violence occurs.

“The time to protect life is before it is lost,” the Commission said.