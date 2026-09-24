Kenyan pupil who learned Chinese on YouTube becomes Africa Champion in global contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 24 — A Kenyan primary school pupil who began learning Chinese through YouTube and Facebook has emerged as Africa’s champion in the 6th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students, becoming one of five continental champions in the global competition.

Chinese officials have hailed Wanjiru Ethan Noah’s achievement as an example of how young learners can build cross-cultural connections through language, mentorship and determination.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said Ethan’s journey into Chinese was unusual because he initially had no formal classroom instruction.

Instead, he and his brother, Ebrahim Matthew, began teaching themselves Chinese through YouTube and Facebook videos after developing an interest in the language.

Three years ago, the brothers registered for the HSK Level 1 examination at the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University.

“Being the youngest candidates in the room, they immediately caught the eyes of the teachers and the director,” Ambassador Guo said.

The teachers subsequently began mentoring the brothers, providing textbooks and study materials and supporting them as they progressed through additional HSK examinations.

Their teachers later recommended them for the “Chinese Bridge” competition and guided them through the competition before accompanying them to China for the global finals.

Guo said the support extended beyond the teachers who were still serving at the institution, with a former teacher returning to the competition venue to coach and encourage the brothers.

“The two brothers worked incredibly hard, and their teachers were with them every step of the way,” Guo said.

Ethan’s performance also drew attention for the way he used a story linking Chinese and Kenyan history to express the two countries’ longstanding cultural ties.

During the competition, he recounted the story of Chinese explorer Zheng He sailing across the Indian Ocean to the East African coast.

“I read a story about how ancient Zheng He crossed the vast ocean to reach Kenya, bringing us Chinese tea, and we presented him with a giraffe to take back to China,” Ethan said.

He then used a distinctly Kenyan expression to describe the future of the relationship.

“Will our friendship with China last forever? In our language, the answer is Hakuna Matata—which translates to ‘No problem’ in Chinese!” he said.

Du Xiaohui, Director-General of the Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also highlighted Ethan’s performance, saying the Kenyan pupil had “charmed the judges” with his retelling of the Zheng He story.

“Now crowned Africa’s champion on her way to the global finale. Congrats!” Du said.

The achievement places Ethan among five continental champions in the sixth edition of the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students.

For Guo, however, the achievement goes beyond a language competition, reflecting the role of young people in strengthening cultural ties between Kenya and China.

“May the wonderful friendship between China and Kenya continue to grow deep roots, bloom, and thrive among our young generation,” the ambassador said.