China: Where modernisation meets centuries-old culture

BEIJING, China, Sep 23 — When we talk about modern-day technology, the first place that comes to mind is China.

This is true. However, China is also a land of other fascinating stories. A rich culture also shapes this nation, which is home to more than 1.4 billion people. That is my focus today.

A recent visit to China took me to the cities of Beijing, Ningbo and Jiangxi, and one notable thing was consistent in all these places: historical artefacts.

The Great Wall of China is one such sight to behold. One wonders how this architectural tourist attraction was built at a time when machinery to simplify its construction was not available.

The wall stretches over 21,000 kilometres and was built over centuries as a defence against external aggression.

It is not unusual to see modern high-rise buildings across China, but the country has incorporated its traditional touch into many aspects of life as a reminder of what shapes it.

This is why China features among the countries with the largest number of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Tourists from all over the world visit and learn about Chinese culture, which is strongly embedded in daily life and dates back centuries.

The Communist Party of China (CPC), which currently rules China, was formed over 100 years ago by a group of people aboard what is referred to as the Red Boat.

The boat was modelled and approved as a true replica of the original by those who were present at the time. It is now preserved for tourists to see and appreciate how far China has come.

Models of the Red Boat are also sold as souvenirs.

These breathtaking masterpieces, including those from the Qing Dynasty, are another reminder of China’s rich past. Among them is a pair of hexagonal purple sandalwood pieces paired with eight treasured screens. The screen has always been one of the main indoor furnishings and was referred to as “Yi.”

The Qing Dynasty era was associated with the privileged, but tourists can now have a glimpse of its history and appreciate its meaning.

The choice of materials for these artefacts was carefully made, ranging from gold, bronze, ceramic and even bamboo.

Another bronze sculpture commonly found in many places is that of Buddha Gautama.

In the hallway of Ningbo University, an institution hosting students from different countries, stood a sculpture of Buddha, a religious teacher believed to have influenced Chinese beliefs.

These historical monuments are believed to bring good luck and fortune and are highly revered. Some are gifted with coins and fruits as offerings.

According to Zha Wen of Tianyi Pavilion Museum, these artworks are a constant reminder to the Chinese of their heritage, which shapes their lives and future.

To illustrate the importance attached to culture and history, a group of eleven young boys aged 11–12 in ancient China were sent to the United States to study. During their stay, they embraced the lifestyle and beliefs of the Americans. This information was relayed back to the Chinese government, and most of them were recalled to their mother country.

That is how much China values its culture and traditions.

Every artwork tells a unique story, be it calligraphy or traditional attire. All these are regarded as life lessons for the Chinese and the world to learn from.

These works of art, some dating back several thousands of years, are well preserved in libraries and other tourist attraction sites for people to learn more about the Chinese way of life.

It is therefore not surprising to come across Chinese people narrating their history with passion and eloquence. This knowledge is taught in junior and middle school.

The elderly are seen as an asset in China and are regarded as living libraries of information because of the vast knowledge they have of their history.

The government has therefore ensured that the welfare of the elderly is well taken care of and that they lack nothing, something that Kenya can emulate from this Asian country.

A recent visit to Tengtou Village in Ningbo Province is a case in point, where residents contributed 10 million shillings in one day towards the welfare of the elderly in the area.

The village was once inhabited by peasants, but with support from the government, it has transformed and is now occupied by middle-income Chinese.

Jixiang is another intriguing place that replicates life from several years ago, when the Japanese invaded China.

Sculptures and artefacts bring several years of Chinese history alive, as it is documented in video form for visitors to experience first-hand how life was at the time.

Besides the sculptures, the Chinese are known for their unique “flying roofs”, which are typical of traditional Chinese homes.

Due to a surge in population, China has embraced modern styles of construction, but this does not mean it has done away with the beautiful flying roofs.

As the world changes, China, a superpower, reminds us that what shapes us is our roots because they give us our identity.

In conclusion, Chinese culture and traditions remind me of a popular Swahili saying: “Mwacha mila ni mtumwa.”

Loosely translated, it means “one who abandons culture is a slave.”